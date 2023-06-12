Anzeige
Montag, 12.06.2023
Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) today announced that all six nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Limited Voting Shares ("Class A Shares") and all six nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of Class B Limited Voting Shares ("Class B Shares") were elected at the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2023 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of Class A Shares in regard to the election of the six directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director NomineeVotes For %Votes Withheld %
Marcel R. Coutu265,591,130 98.00 5,424,105 2.00
Oliva (Liv) Garfield244,688,163 90.29 26,327,072 9.71
Nili Gilbert270,492,593 99.81 522,642 0.19
Allison Kirkby226,590,586 83.61 44,424,649 16.39
Diana Noble267,473,237 98.69 3,541,998 1.31
Satish Rai270,761,740 99.91 253,495 0.09

Management received a proxy from the holder of Class B Shares to vote all 21,280 Class B Shares for each of the six directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director NomineeVotes For %
Mark Carney100.0
Bruce Flatt100.0
Brian W. Kingston100.0
Keith Johnson100.0
Cyrus Madon100.0
Samuel J.B. Pollock100.0

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Class A and Class B Shares represented at the company's annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $825 billion of assets under management across renewable, infrastructure, real estate, private equity, credit and other. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for its clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at https://bam.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media:
Kerrie McHugh Hayes
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com		 Investor Relations:
Jason Fooks
Tel: (212) 417-2442
Email: jason.fooks@brookfield.com

