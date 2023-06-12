BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
PLC at close of business on 9 June 2023 were:
585.91c per share (US cents) - Capital only
594.03c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
465.74p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
472.20p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the tender offer of 9,810,979 ordinary shares on 23rd May
2022, the Company has 29,448,641 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,181,662
shares which are held in Treasury.
