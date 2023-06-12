BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at

close of business on 9 June 2023 were:

1,450.01p Capital only and including debt at par value

1,501.90p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1,466.48p Including current year income and debt at par value XD

1,518.37p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 15,000 Ordinary shares on 4th April

2023, the Company has 48,609,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 1,383,731

shares held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance

statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed

