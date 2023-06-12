Petro Services, a leading operator of offshore supply vessels in Africa and the Middle East, has been informed by its Chief Executive Alexander Haly that an investigation into his business affairs in Central Africa has been terminated

Mr. Haly was briefly caught up in the investigation led by Italian authorities as part of a much wider inquiry into the awarding of exploration licenses in Central Africa from 2012. Petro Services, which was founded by Mr. Haly in 2006, has never been the subject of this investigation.

On 20 February 2023, the Milan Public Prosecutors Office officially announced the closure of the investigation and that there were no grounds for any action.

Mr. Haly was never charged with any wrongdoing during the five-year probe and co-operated fully with the authorities.

Petro Services is headquartered in Monaco and since formation has established a strong market position in Africa. The company provides offshore supply vessels including anchor handling tug supply vessels, platform supply vessels, accommodation barges and crew boats.

Alexander Haly, CEO of Petro Services, said: "The dismissal of this case is a welcome and inevitable conclusion to this shocking episode. I was caught in the crosshairs of a politically motivated dispute which had nothing to do with me. I would like to sincerely thank Maître Zabaldano and his legal team in Monaco as well as my Italian legal team for protecting my legal rights. I am pleased to be able to now give my full attention to Petro Services."

About Petro Services:

Petro Services was founded in 2006 and is an operator of offshore supply vessels focusing on the West African market and the Middle East. The company offers international oil companies offshore supply vessels and serves as a local partner to a number of large shipping companies. Petro Services also offers operational and technical management for supply vessels and provides ship owners the ease and assurance of placing their vessels in West Africa without the necessity of implementing a local branch.

Petro Services operates in Nigeria, Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Congo, Angola, Mozambique, Tunisia, Qatar and the UAE. https://www.petro-services.com/

