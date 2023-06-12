BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at

close of business on 9 June 2023 were:

186.55c Capital only USD (cents)

148.29p Capital only Sterling (pence)

192.52c Including current year income USD (cents)

153.04p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 51,884,770 treasury shares on 31st March

2021, the Company has 241,822,801 Ordin