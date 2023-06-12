Anzeige
Montag, 12.06.2023
PR Newswire
12.06.2023 | 13:06
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 12

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 09-June-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue479.78p
INCLUDING current year revenue487.36p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 09-June-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue368.37p
INCLUDING current year revenue372.93p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 09-June-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue271.76p
INCLUDING current year revenue271.76p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 09-June-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue184.03p
INCLUDING current year revenue184.41p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 09-June-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue109.55p
INCLUDING current year revenue109.62p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 09-June-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue148.98p
INCLUDING current year revenue151.52p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
