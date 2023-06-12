Regulatory News:
Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN):
Name of the Issuer
Identity Code of the
Issuer
Date of the
transaction
Identity code
of the
financial
instrument
Total daily
volume (in
number of
shares)
Daily
Weighted
average
purchase
price of the
shares
Market
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-05
FR0014005DA7
3292
19.703512
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-05
FR0014005DA7
5730
19.691176
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-06
FR0014005DA7
3669
20.013230
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-06
FR0014005DA7
10165
19.957161
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-07
FR0014005DA7
4670
20.111685
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-07
FR0014005DA7
11652
20.090734
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-08
FR0014005DA7
4831
19.818953
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-08
FR0014005DA7
11056
19.823164
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-09
FR0014005DA7
3358
19.776135
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-06-09
FR0014005DA7
7929
19.780971
XPAR
TOTAL
66352
19.896433
Name of the issuer
Identity Code of the Issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Name of the broker
Identity code of the broker
Day/time of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Price (per unit)
Currency
Quantity bought
Market (MIC Code)
Reference number of the transaction
Purpose of the buyback
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T07:31:10Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
70
XPAR
OD_7SP7wad-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T07:35:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.380000
EUR
20
XPAR
OD_7SP8xow-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T08:02:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
12
CCXE
OD_7SPFvaE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T08:02:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.440000
EUR
31
CCXE
OD_7SPFvaE-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T08:14:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
26
CCXE
OD_7SPIxfR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T08:14:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
31
CCXE
OD_7SPIxfS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T08:22:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19.460000
EUR
26
CCXE
OD_7SPKz3k-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T08:47:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.480000
EUR
62
CCXE
OD_7SPR2hz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T08:59:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
31
CCXE
OD_7SPU53h-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T08:59:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
31
CCXE
OD_7SPU5Zx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T09:07:10Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
31
CCXE
OD_7SPW6xq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T09:23:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
84
CCXE
OD_7SPa9ke-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T09:23:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.500000
EUR
31
CCXE
OD_7SPa9kf-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T09:24:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.600000
EUR
605
XPAR
OD_7SPaOZr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T09:27:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
57
CCXE
OD_7SPbE5A-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T09:27:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
81
CCXE
OD_7SPbE5I-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T09:28:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.700000
EUR
451
XPAR
OD_7SPbQpl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T09:29:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.680000
EUR
476
XPAR
OD_7SPbiWO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T09:51:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
33
CCXE
OD_7SPhHjU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T09:51:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
89
CCXE
OD_7SPhHjV-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T09:51:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
48
CCXE
OD_7SPhHjV-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T10:20:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
8
CCXE
OD_7SPoS3s-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T10:20:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
74
CCXE
OD_7SPoS3t-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T10:20:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
31
CCXE
OD_7SPoS3u-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T10:22:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.700000
EUR
461
XPAR
OD_7SPpCby-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T10:22:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
169
CCXE
OD_7SPpCbi-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T10:23:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
175
CCXE
OD_7SPpR7p-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T10:23:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
291
XPAR
OD_7SPpR7q-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T10:24:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
926
XPAR
OD_7SPpVxa-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T10:24:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.620000
EUR
110
XPAR
OD_7SPpVxZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T10:24:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
161
CCXE
OD_7SPpVxa-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T10:24:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.680000
EUR
89
XPAR
OD_7SPpW8r-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T11:32:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
36
XPAR
OD_7SQ6dHC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T11:32:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
8
XPAR
OD_7SQ6dHD-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T11:32:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
150
CCXE
OD_7SQ6hAw-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T11:48:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
95
XPAR
OD_7SQAfXM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T11:48:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
60
XPAR
OD_7SQAfXM-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T11:48:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
15
CCXE
OD_7SQAjxR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T11:48:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
115
CCXE
OD_7SQAjxS-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T12:17:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
316
XPAR
OD_7SQI3Oh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T12:17:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
61
XPAR
OD_7SQI3Oi-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T12:18:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
262
XPAR
OD_7SQIK8E-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T12:33:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
271
XPAR
OD_7SQM5OT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T12:36:43Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
50
CCXE
OD_7SQMrmD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T12:36:43Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
97
CCXE
OD_7SQMrmE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T12:36:43Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
52
CCXE
OD_7SQMrmE-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T12:36:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
160
CCXE
OD_7SQMs8A-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T13:23:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
71
CCXE
OD_7SQYWSg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T13:23:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
78
CCXE
OD_7SQYWSh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T13:23:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
85
CCXE
OD_7SQYWSh-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T13:23:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
31
CCXE
OD_7SQYWil-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T13:27:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
75
CCXE
OD_7SQZXw8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T13:27:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
16
CCXE
OD_7SQZXw9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T13:27:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
76
CCXE
OD_7SQZXw9-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T13:53:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
103
CCXE
OD_7SQgIKf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T13:53:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
20
CCXE
OD_7SQgIKf-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T13:53:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
13
CCXE
OD_7SQgIKg-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T13:58:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
101
CCXE
OD_7SQhVSj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T13:58:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7SQhVSk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T13:58:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
9
CCXE
OD_7SQhVSl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T13:58:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
22
CCXE
OD_7SQhVSl-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T13:58:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7SQhVSm-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T13:58:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
8
CCXE
OD_7SQhVSm-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T13:58:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
200
XPAR
OD_7SQhVSj-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T13:58:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
271
XPAR
OD_7SQhVSk-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T14:01:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
70
XPAR
OD_7SQiD9f-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T14:02:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
254
XPAR
OD_7SQiLrj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T14:02:10Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
180
CCXE
OD_7SQiNbi-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T14:14:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
152
CCXE
OD_7SQlMzf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T14:14:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
8
CCXE
OD_7SQlMzg-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T14:17:47Z
FR0014005DA7
19.700000
EUR
327
XPAR
OD_7SQmJPS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T15:11:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
11
CCXE
OD_7SQzvsy-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T15:21:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
130
CCXE
OD_7SR2SqF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T15:27:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
58
CCXE
OD_7SR3pf8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T15:27:54Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
34
CCXE
OD_7SR3xuL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T15:28:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
9
CCXE
OD_7SR3zjb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-05T15:29:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
27
CCXE
OD_7SR4RYI-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T08:32:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.540000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7SVDoqE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T08:32:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.540000
EUR
1432
XPAR
OD_7SVDoqF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T08:36:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.600000
EUR
62
CCXE
OD_7SVEzYo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T08:40:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
716
XPAR
OD_7SVG2rR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T08:49:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
240
XPAR
OD_7SVIJ26-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T08:49:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
583
XPAR
OD_7SVIJ27-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T08:58:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
80
CCXE
OD_7SVKQyP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T08:58:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
175
CCXE
OD_7SVKQyQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T08:58:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
116
CCXE
OD_7SVKREE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T09:20:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
486
XPAR
OD_7SVPwaw-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T09:23:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
46
CCXE
OD_7SVQgaS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T09:23:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
99
CCXE
OD_7SVQgaY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T09:23:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
501
CCXE
OD_7SVQgaY-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T09:23:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
3
XPAR
OD_7SVQgb5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T09:30:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
11
CCXE
OD_7SVSUbH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T09:30:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
88
CCXE
OD_7SVSUsm-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T09:35:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
45
CCXE
OD_7SVTp8t-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T09:35:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
144
CCXE
OD_7SVTp94-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T09:42:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
199
XPAR
OD_7SVVQl6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T10:21:04Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
937
XPAR
OD_7SVfF6T-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T10:21:04Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
114
CCXE
OD_7SVfF1z-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T10:21:04Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
68
CCXE
OD_7SVfF20-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T11:04:58Z
FR0014005DA7
20.100000
EUR
92
XPAR
OD_7SVqIG9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T11:04:58Z
FR0014005DA7
20.100000
EUR
67
XPAR
OD_7SVqIGA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T11:53:06Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7SW2PZ6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T12:05:07Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
3
XPAR
OD_7SW5R7p-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T12:05:19Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
22
CCXE
OD_7SW5UF4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T12:09:10Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
41
XPAR
OD_7SW6SL9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T12:09:10Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
695
XPAR
OD_7SW6SLA-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T12:21:20Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
49
CCXE
OD_7SW9WF7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T12:21:20Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
167
CCXE
OD_7SW9WF8-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T12:25:13Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
78
XPAR
OD_7SWAUrb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T12:25:13Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7SWAUrc-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T12:25:14Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
96
XPAR
OD_7SWAV7j-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T12:25:14Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
126
XPAR
OD_7SWAV7j-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T12:37:10Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
142
CCXE
OD_7SWDVNG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T12:37:10Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
32
CCXE
OD_7SWDVNV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T12:37:10Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
38
XPAR
OD_7SWDVNk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T12:37:10Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
252
XPAR
OD_7SWDVNW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T12:57:14Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
95
XPAR
OD_7SWIYbI-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T12:57:14Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7SWIYbJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T12:57:14Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
112
XPAR
OD_7SWIYbJ-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:09:17Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
26
XPAR
OD_7SWLagb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:09:18Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
62
XPAR
OD_7SWLawi-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:09:20Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
75
XPAR
OD_7SWLbSx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:10:49Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
187
XPAR
OD_7SWLyd5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:10:49Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7SWLyd6-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:10:49Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
167
XPAR
OD_7SWLyd6-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:29:37Z
FR0014005DA7
20.250000
EUR
118
CCXE
OD_7SWQi3j-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:29:37Z
FR0014005DA7
20.250000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7SWQi3k-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:33:39Z
FR0014005DA7
20.250000
EUR
166
CCXE
OD_7SWRj18-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:36:22Z
FR0014005DA7
20.250000
EUR
20
XPAR
OD_7SWSPQW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:36:22Z
FR0014005DA7
20.250000
EUR
180
XPAR
OD_7SWSPQX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:36:22Z
FR0014005DA7
20.250000
EUR
157
XPAR
OD_7SWSPQX-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:44:26Z
FR0014005DA7
20.250000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7SWURKj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:44:26Z
FR0014005DA7
20.250000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7SWURKj-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:48:28Z
FR0014005DA7
20.250000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7SWVSHv-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:53:24Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
161
CCXE
OD_7SWWhKK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:53:28Z
FR0014005DA7
20.300000
EUR
48
CCXE
OD_7SWWiKM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:53:28Z
FR0014005DA7
20.300000
EUR
86
CCXE
OD_7SWWiKN-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:53:28Z
FR0014005DA7
20.300000
EUR
4
CCXE
OD_7SWWiKO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:53:28Z
FR0014005DA7
20.300000
EUR
13
CCXE
OD_7SWWiKO-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:53:41Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
484
XPAR
OD_7SWWlwR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:55:52Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
185
CCXE
OD_7SWXK1I-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:56:01Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
454
XPAR
OD_7SWXMAf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:56:24Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
42
CCXE
OD_7SWXS73-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:56:24Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
180
CCXE
OD_7SWXS73-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T13:57:14Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
194
CCXE
OD_7SWXfDn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T14:10:10Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
93
XPAR
OD_7SWav0O-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T14:10:10Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
95
XPAR
OD_7SWav0P-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T14:18:12Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7SWcwO7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T14:18:12Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
137
XPAR
OD_7SWcwO8-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T14:18:12Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
105
XPAR
OD_7SWcwO9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T14:18:12Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7SWcwO9-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T14:26:14Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7SWexmL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T14:26:14Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
82
XPAR
OD_7SWexmM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T14:34:17Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7SWgzQs-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T14:46:18Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7SWk0zi-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T14:50:26Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
18
CCXE
OD_7SWl3jC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T14:54:20Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7SWm2Nt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T14:57:06Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
31
CCXE
OD_7SWmjnL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T14:58:21Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7SWn35K-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T14:58:22Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
155
XPAR
OD_7SWn3L2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T15:00:46Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
21
CCXE
OD_7SWneq5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T15:00:46Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
22
CCXE
OD_7SWneq6-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T15:00:46Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
17
CCXE
OD_7SWneq7-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T15:00:46Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
63
CCXE
OD_7SWneq9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T15:00:46Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
517
XPAR
OD_7SWneq6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T15:00:46Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
427
XPAR
OD_7SWneq7-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T15:00:46Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7SWneq8-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T15:00:47Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
10
CCXE
OD_7SWnf7G-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T15:02:23Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
107
CCXE
OD_7SWo45i-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T15:02:57Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7SWoD6O-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T15:02:57Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
77
CCXE
OD_7SWoD6P-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T15:22:27Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
137
XPAR
OD_7SWt7Fl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T15:27:58Z
FR0014005DA7
20.100000
EUR
68
CCXE
OD_7SWuVME-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T15:27:58Z
FR0014005DA7
20.100000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7SWuVMF-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T15:27:58Z
FR0014005DA7
20.100000
EUR
44
CCXE
OD_7SWuVMG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-06T15:27:59Z
FR0014005DA7
20.100000
EUR
24
CCXE
OD_7SWuVc4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T07:08:57Z
FR0014005DA7
20.100000
EUR
400
XPAR
OD_7SajOzI-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T07:08:57Z
FR0014005DA7
20.100000
EUR
223
XPAR
OD_7SajOzJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T07:12:58Z
FR0014005DA7
20.100000
EUR
257
XPAR
OD_7SakPgP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T07:16:55Z
FR0014005DA7
20.100000
EUR
217
XPAR
OD_7SalPKv-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T07:16:57Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
102
XPAR
OD_7SalPqJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T07:16:58Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
187
XPAR
OD_7SalQ4z-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T07:23:31Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
230
XPAR
OD_7San4PL-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T07:23:31Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
200
CCXE
OD_7San4PH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T07:23:31Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
400
CCXE
OD_7San4PH-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T07:23:31Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
21
CCXE
OD_7San4PI-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T07:35:39Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
99
CCXE
OD_7Saq7jl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T07:35:39Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7Saq7jm-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T07:39:40Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
56
CCXE
OD_7Sar8Qn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T07:47:41Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
83
CCXE
OD_7Sat9ZD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T07:55:31Z
FR0014005DA7
20.100000
EUR
400
XPAR
OD_7Sav7po-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T07:55:31Z
FR0014005DA7
20.100000
EUR
370
XPAR
OD_7Sav7po-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T07:55:42Z
FR0014005DA7
20.100000
EUR
36
CCXE
OD_7SavAh0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T07:56:32Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
292
XPAR
OD_7SavNf0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T07:59:43Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
46
CCXE
OD_7SawBO9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T08:03:44Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
46
CCXE
OD_7SaxC59-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T08:07:45Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
68
CCXE
OD_7SayCmF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T08:10:28Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
75
XPAR
OD_7SaytBV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T08:15:45Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
46
CCXE
OD_7Sb0DeE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T08:15:45Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
26
CCXE
OD_7Sb0DeF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T08:26:28Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
67
XPAR
OD_7Sb2uvQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T08:30:29Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
169
XPAR
OD_7Sb3vcV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T08:46:31Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
400
XPAR
OD_7Sb7xsf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T08:46:31Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
87
XPAR
OD_7Sb7xsg-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T08:50:33Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
37
XPAR
OD_7Sb8ypp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T08:50:33Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
36
XPAR
OD_7Sb8ypq-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T08:50:33Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7Sb8ypr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T08:54:34Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
79
XPAR
OD_7Sb9zWw-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T08:58:34Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
64
XPAR
OD_7SbAzxu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T08:59:51Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7SbBK7X-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T08:59:51Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
75
CCXE
OD_7SbBK7X-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T08:59:51Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
353
CCXE
OD_7SbBK7Y-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T09:50:38Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
57
XPAR
OD_7SbO6f2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T09:50:38Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
67
XPAR
OD_7SbO6f3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T09:50:38Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7SbO6f3-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T09:50:38Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
362
XPAR
OD_7SbO6f4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T09:50:38Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
339
XPAR
OD_7SbO6f4-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T09:54:40Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
250
CCXE
OD_7SbP7c4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T09:54:40Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
107
XPAR
OD_7SbP7cF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T09:58:41Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
58
XPAR
OD_7SbQ8JL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T10:06:40Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
53
XPAR
OD_7SbS8vB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T10:16:11Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
128
CCXE
OD_7SbUXP7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T10:16:11Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
81
CCXE
OD_7SbUXP8-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T10:16:11Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
48
XPAR
OD_7SbUXPG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T10:16:11Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
183
XPAR
OD_7SbUXPH-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T10:16:11Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
160
XPAR
OD_7SbUXPI-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T10:42:46Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7SbbEOe-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T11:34:53Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
33
XPAR
OD_7SboLs8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T11:34:53Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
64
XPAR
OD_7SboLs9-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:13:35Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
107
CCXE
OD_7ScSIyU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:13:35Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
134
CCXE
OD_7ScSIyV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:13:35Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
172
CCXE
OD_7ScSIyY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:13:35Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
108
CCXE
OD_7ScSIyZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:13:36Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
120
CCXE
OD_7ScSJEg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:13:36Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
125
CCXE
OD_7ScSJEh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:13:37Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
99
CCXE
OD_7ScSJVy-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:13:37Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
61
CCXE
OD_7ScSJVy-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:13:38Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
132
CCXE
OD_7ScSJkt-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:17:38Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
53
CCXE
OD_7ScTKC0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:17:38Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
275
CCXE
OD_7ScTKC1-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:21:39Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
109
CCXE
OD_7ScUKsx-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:25:40Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
102
CCXE
OD_7ScVLaN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:25:41Z
FR0014005DA7
20.200000
EUR
91
CCXE
OD_7ScVLqB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:27:02Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
156
XPAR
OD_7ScVguw-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:27:03Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
145
XPAR
OD_7ScVhB3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:33:43Z
FR0014005DA7
20.150000
EUR
105
CCXE
OD_7ScXNEP-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:34:29Z
FR0014005DA7
20.100000
EUR
51
CCXE
OD_7ScXZHe-03
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:34:29Z
FR0014005DA7
20.100000
EUR
68
CCXE
OD_7ScXZIN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:34:29Z
FR0014005DA7
20.100000
EUR
3961
XPAR
OD_7ScXZHf-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:35:03Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
150
XPAR
OD_7ScXi6Q-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:37:03Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
150
XPAR
OD_7ScYDDU-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:50:06Z
FR0014005DA7
20.100000
EUR
64
CCXE
OD_7ScbUxI-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:50:06Z
FR0014005DA7
20.100000
EUR
14
CCXE
OD_7ScbUxJ-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:56:03Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
9
XPAR
OD_7Scczml-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:56:03Z
FR0014005DA7
20.050000
EUR
599
XPAR
OD_7Scczml-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:56:35Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
52
CCXE
OD_7Scd8HE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:56:35Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
85
CCXE
OD_7Scd8HE-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:59:33Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
11
CCXE
OD_7ScdscK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:59:33Z
FR0014005DA7
20.000000
EUR
62
CCXE
OD_7ScdscL-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T14:59:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.980000
EUR
145
XPAR
OD_7ScdtCn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T15:00:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.960000
EUR
115
XPAR
OD_7ScdzlI-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T15:05:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19.920000
EUR
65
XPAR
OD_7ScfSXi-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T15:05:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19.920000
EUR
50
XPAR
OD_7ScfSXI-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T15:05:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19.920000
EUR
59
XPAR
OD_7ScfSXJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T15:06:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.920000
EUR
13
XPAR
OD_7Scfdl3-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T15:09:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
100
CCXE
OD_7ScgUOp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T15:09:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
3
CCXE
OD_7ScgUQi-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T15:09:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
51
XPAR
OD_7ScgUP5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T15:16:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
56
CCXE
OD_7SciDdm-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T15:16:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
20
CCXE
OD_7SciDdm-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T15:16:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
43
CCXE
OD_7SciDhh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T15:16:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
16
XPAR
OD_7SciDe1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T15:16:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
181
XPAR
OD_7SciDhp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T15:16:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
74
XPAR
OD_7SciDhq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T15:16:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
50
CCXE
OD_7SciEzV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T15:16:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
130
XPAR
OD_7SciEzV-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T15:20:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
183
XPAR
OD_7Scj8Px-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T15:29:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
174
CCXE
OD_7SclSr8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-07T15:29:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
69
XPAR
OD_7SclSrG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T07:04:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.680000
EUR
84
CCXE
OD_7SgYgyo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T07:04:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.680000
EUR
93
CCXE
OD_7SgYgyo-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T07:04:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
152
XPAR
OD_7SgYgyK-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T07:04:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
94
XPAR
OD_7SgYgyL-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T07:04:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
72
XPAR
OD_7SgYgyM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T07:04:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
77
XPAR
OD_7SgYgyN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T07:04:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
22
XPAR
OD_7SgYgyN-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T07:52:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
15
XPAR
OD_7SgknFk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T08:18:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
47
CCXE
OD_7SgrNg1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T08:18:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
85
CCXE
OD_7SgrNUi-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T08:18:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
282
CCXE
OD_7SgrNUj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T08:18:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
50
CCXE
OD_7SgrNUj-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T08:18:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
423
CCXE
OD_7SgrNUr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T08:18:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
22
CCXE
OD_7SgrNUs-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T08:18:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
77
CCXE
OD_7SgrNUs-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T08:18:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
41
XPAR
OD_7SgrO1t-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T08:26:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
10
CCXE
OD_7SgtOY0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T08:26:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
65
CCXE
OD_7SgtOo2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T08:34:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
47
CCXE
OD_7SgvPw7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T08:34:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
24
CCXE
OD_7SgvPw9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T08:37:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
103
XPAR
OD_7Sgw6ah-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T08:37:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
49
XPAR
OD_7Sgw6ai-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T08:37:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
47
XPAR
OD_7Sgw6aj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T09:13:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
7
XPAR
OD_7Sh5BIj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T10:05:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
400
XPAR
OD_7ShIIW2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T10:05:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
17
XPAR
OD_7ShIIW2-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T10:05:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
30
XPAR
OD_7ShIIW3-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T10:06:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
18
CCXE
OD_7ShIZgF-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T10:06:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7ShIZgG-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T10:20:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
284
XPAR
OD_7ShM7li-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T10:20:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
597
XPAR
OD_7ShM7lj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T10:20:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
56
XPAR
OD_7ShM81r-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T10:24:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
39
XPAR
OD_7ShN8iu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T10:32:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
8
XPAR
OD_7ShPA7D-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T10:32:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
172
XPAR
OD_7ShPA7E-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T10:52:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
8
XPAR
OD_7ShUCI1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T10:52:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
26
XPAR
OD_7ShUCI2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T11:08:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
33
XPAR
OD_7ShYF4L-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T11:16:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
55
XPAR
OD_7ShaFwM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T11:20:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
5
XPAR
OD_7ShbGtY-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T11:38:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
36
CCXE
OD_7ShfsmV-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T11:38:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
71
CCXE
OD_7ShfsmW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T11:38:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
227
XPAR
OD_7ShfsmA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T11:38:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
398
XPAR
OD_7ShfsmB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T11:39:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
145
CCXE
OD_7ShfvOQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T11:39:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7ShfvOk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T11:39:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
133
XPAR
OD_7ShfvOl-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T11:39:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
19
XPAR
OD_7ShfvP0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T11:39:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
79
CCXE
OD_7ShfvNq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T11:39:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
743
CCXE
OD_7ShfvNq-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T11:39:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
83
CCXE
OD_7ShfvNr-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T11:39:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
542
XPAR
OD_7ShfvO5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T11:39:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
62
XPAR
OD_7ShfvO5-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T11:39:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
494
XPAR
OD_7ShfvO6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T11:39:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
47
CCXE
OD_7Shfvel-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T12:47:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
163
CCXE
OD_7Shx5qY-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T12:47:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
171
CCXE
OD_7Shx5qZ-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T12:47:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
104
XPAR
OD_7Shx5qX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T12:47:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
929
XPAR
OD_7Shx5qZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T12:47:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
118
XPAR
OD_7Shx6G6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T12:48:54Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
56
XPAR
OD_7ShxVip-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T12:51:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
29
CCXE
OD_7ShyBLG-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T12:51:35Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
60
CCXE
OD_7ShyBZq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T13:05:53Z
FR0014005DA7
19.700000
EUR
84
CCXE
OD_7Si1ms6-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T13:34:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
46
CCXE
OD_7Si8wYn-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T13:34:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
2
CCXE
OD_7Si8wYo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T13:46:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
79
XPAR
OD_7SiBtK5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T13:46:01Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
18
XPAR
OD_7SiBtKu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T14:49:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
39
XPAR
OD_7SiRqG9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T14:49:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
158
XPAR
OD_7SiRqWJ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T14:57:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7SiTruZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:05:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
116
XPAR
OD_7SiVsmS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:05:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
123
XPAR
OD_7SiVt2g-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:06:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
143
CCXE
OD_7SiW6Iq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:06:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
52
CCXE
OD_7SiW6Ir-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:06:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
29
CCXE
OD_7SiW6Is-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:18:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7SiZ4VQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:20:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
151
CCXE
OD_7SiZbt8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:20:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
92
CCXE
OD_7SiZbtN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:20:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
20
CCXE
OD_7SiZbtO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:20:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
68
CCXE
OD_7SiZeEZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
151
CCXE
OD_7SiZoVo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
64
CCXE
OD_7SiZond-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
238
CCXE
OD_7SiZoa2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
152
CCXE
OD_7SiZol7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
373
CCXE
OD_7SiZol8-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:03Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
59
CCXE
OD_7SiZol8-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
79
CCXE
OD_7SiZoz4-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
6
CCXE
OD_7SiZpAk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
102
XPAR
OD_7SiZpB2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
13
XPAR
OD_7SiZpB3-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
70
XPAR
OD_7SiZpBQ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
24
CCXE
OD_7SiZq21-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
73
XPAR
OD_7SiZq2P-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
35
CCXE
OD_7SiZrjp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
895
XPAR
OD_7SiZris-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7SiZrit-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
143
XPAR
OD_7SiZriu-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
168
XPAR
OD_7SiZrjC-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
200
XPAR
OD_7SiZrjq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19.840000
EUR
2601
XPAR
OD_7SiZrjr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
192
XPAR
OD_7SiZs1h-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
118
XPAR
OD_7SiZsGh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:23Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
62
XPAR
OD_7SiZtnv-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
60
XPAR
OD_7SiZwOD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:21:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
35
XPAR
OD_7Sia3I7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-08T15:24:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
1
CCXE
OD_7SiajF9-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T07:04:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
44
CCXE
OD_7SmPJpE-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T07:04:27Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
32
CCXE
OD_7SmPK5M-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T07:08:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
25
CCXE
OD_7SmQKmS-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T07:12:28Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
25
CCXE
OD_7SmRLDT-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-06-09T07:16:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
25
CCXE
OD_7SmSLuZ-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:00:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
7
CCXE
OD_7SmdRzp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:00:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
9
CCXE
OD_7SmdRzq-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:04:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
111
CCXE
OD_7SmeSxM-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:04:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
44
CCXE
OD_7SmeSxN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:04:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
109
CCXE
OD_7SmeTDD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:04:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
38
CCXE
OD_7SmeTTc-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:04:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
25
CCXE
OD_7SmeTTd-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:08:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
25
CCXE
OD_7SmfUAN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:08:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
76
CCXE
OD_7SmfUAO-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:12:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
400
XPAR
OD_7SmgT2r-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:12:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
75
XPAR
OD_7SmgT2r-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:12:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
30
XPAR
OD_7SmgT2s-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:12:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
38
XPAR
OD_7SmgT2s-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:12:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7SmgTIz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:12:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
115
XPAR
OD_7SmgTJ0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:12:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
130
XPAR
OD_7SmgTJ0-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:12:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
66
XPAR
OD_7SmgTJ1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:16:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
6
CCXE
OD_7SmhVIk-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:20:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.860000
EUR
124
CCXE
OD_7SmiWFh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:35:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
136
CCXE
OD_7Smm9Qp-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:35:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
417
CCXE
OD_7Smm9Qq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:35:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
2102
XPAR
OD_7Smm9Qq-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:35:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
74
XPAR
OD_7Smm9Qr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:35:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
160
CCXE
OD_7SmmAJ2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T08:47:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
99
XPAR
OD_7SmpBcz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T10:06:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
92
CCXE
OD_7Sn94kW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T10:06:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
361
CCXE
OD_7Sn94kX-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T10:06:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
292
XPAR
OD_7Sn94kf-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T10:06:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
1043
XPAR
OD_7Sn94kg-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T10:14:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.680000
EUR
47
CCXE
OD_7SnB66W-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T10:14:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19.680000
EUR
25
CCXE
OD_7SnB6Mb-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T10:18:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.680000
EUR
25
CCXE
OD_7SnC75W-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T10:22:13Z
FR0014005DA7
19.680000
EUR
83
XPAR
OD_7SnD6yy-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T10:22:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.680000
EUR
47
CCXE
OD_7SnD7kr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T10:22:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.680000
EUR
18
CCXE
OD_7SnD7ks-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T10:42:43Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
172
CCXE
OD_7SnIGox-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T10:42:43Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7SnIGpD-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T10:42:43Z
FR0014005DA7
19.660000
EUR
92
XPAR
OD_7SnIGpD-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T11:03:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.680000
EUR
40
XPAR
OD_7SnNPdW-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T11:03:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19.680000
EUR
246
XPAR
OD_7SnNPdX-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T11:11:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
144
CCXE
OD_7SnPSZ0-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T11:11:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
233
XPAR
OD_7SnPSY1-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T11:11:16Z
FR0014005DA7
19.640000
EUR
104
XPAR
OD_7SnPSY2-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T12:04:41Z
FR0014005DA7
19.760000
EUR
36
CCXE
OD_7SncuLj-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T12:32:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19.780000
EUR
36
CCXE
OD_7SnjyAz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T12:57:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
4
XPAR
OD_7SnqB7j-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T12:57:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.720000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7SnqB7U-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T12:57:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
110
CCXE
OD_7SnqB7L-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T12:57:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
14
CCXE
OD_7SnqB7M-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T12:57:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
359
CCXE
OD_7SnqB7N-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T12:57:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
100
XPAR
OD_7SnqB7N-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T12:57:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
217
XPAR
OD_7SnqB7O-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T12:57:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
24
XPAR
OD_7SnqB7O-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T12:57:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19.740000
EUR
692
XPAR
OD_7SnqB7P-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T13:05:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.700000
EUR
129
XPAR
OD_7SnsCMH-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T13:09:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.700000
EUR
65
XPAR
OD_7SntETo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T13:12:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.680000
EUR
122
XPAR
OD_7SntwPR-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T13:12:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19.680000
EUR
11
XPAR
OD_7SntwQB-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T13:13:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19.700000
EUR
55
CCXE
OD_7SnuDS5-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T13:23:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
87
XPAR
OD_7Snwpmo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T13:30:31Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
110
XPAR
OD_7SnyW6Y-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T13:37:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19.800000
EUR
164
XPAR
OD_7So0Emz-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T13:37:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
227
CCXE
OD_7So0Emq-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T13:37:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19.820000
EUR
179
XPAR
OD_7So0Emz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T14:30:37Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
71
XPAR
OD_7SoDeBr-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T15:05:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.940000
EUR
61
CCXE
OD_7SoMQfh-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T15:05:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19.940000
EUR
25
CCXE
OD_7SoMQfh-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T15:06:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.940000
EUR
74
XPAR
OD_7SoMjPA-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T15:06:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.940000
EUR
198
XPAR
OD_7SoMjPA-02
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T15:06:42Z
FR0014005DA7
19.940000
EUR
115
XPAR
OD_7SoMjPB-01
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T15:14:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19.880000
EUR
5
XPAR
OD_7SoOknN-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T15:17:32Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
28
CCXE
OD_7SoPSUo-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T15:21:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
13
CCXE
OD_7SoQTRz-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-06-09T15:21:35Z
FR0014005DA7
19.900000
EUR
25
CCXE
OD_7SoQTi7-00
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612368735/en/
Contacts:
Exclusive Networks