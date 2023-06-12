Konsolidator A/S: Konsolidator finalizes share issue totalling DKK 21 million

Company announcement no 14-2023

Copenhagen, June 12, 2023

Konsolidator finalizes share issue totalling DKK 21 million

Today, Konsolidator finalized the completion of a directed share issue totalling DKK 18.5 million and converted debts to shares totaling DKK 2.5 million. The issue strengthens Konsolidator's capital base and reestablishes Konsolidator's equity.

Konsolidator A/S ("Konsolidator") will issue 3,839,765 new shares at a subscription price of DKK 4.818 per share corresponding to gross proceeds of DKK 18.5 million. Further, Konsolidator will issue 518,887 new shares converting DKK 2.5 million of the debt to Formue Nord into shares meaning that the debt to be repaid is DKK 22.5 million. The issue will increase the equity with DKK 21 million.

Registration of capital increase

Today, the new shares issued as a result of the directed issue will be registered at the Danish Business Authority, and the share capital will increase by 4,358,652 shares to 20,475,327 shares each with a nominal value of DKK 0.04. The company will have a registered share capital of nominal DKK 819,013.08 after registration of the capital increase.

4,213,364 of the new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark on June 14, 2023 under the ISIN code of Konsolidator's existing shares (DK0061113511). The remaining 145,288 shares have been issued in a temporary ISIN (DK0062497525), which will be merged with the ISIN code of Konsolidator's existing shares. The temporary ISIN will not be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark, but will only be registered with Euronext Copenhagen for use in connection with subscription of the new shares.

The new shares will be negotiable instruments, and no restrictions will apply to their transferability. No shares, including the new shares, carry any special rights. The rights conferred by the new shares, including voting and dividend rights, will apply from the date when the capital increase is registered with the Danish Business Authority. The new shares are to be registered in the name of the holder in Konsolidator's register of shareholders.

Expected timetable

June 12, 2023: Registration of the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority

June 14, 2023: Shares to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market

June 15, 2023: Temporary ISIN is merged with existing ISIN





Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL