Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2023) - Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) (the "Company" or "Fathom") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its upsized non-brokered offering of flow-through units and non flow-though units (the "Upsized Offering"), previously announced on May 8, 2023. Pursuant to the Upsized Offering the Company issued 7,894,737 charity flow-through common units (the "Charity FT Units") at a price per Charity FT Unit of $0.19 (the "Charity FT Price") for gross proceeds of $1,500,000. Together with the previously closed First Tranche (see release dated May 31, 2023), the total gross proceeds of the Upsized Offering is $2,956,400.

Each Charity FT Unit consists of one Charity flow-through Common Share (a "Charity FT Share") and one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (the "Charity FT Unit Warrant"), with each Charity FT Unit Warrant exercisable into a Charity FT Share for 24 months from issuance at an exercise price of C$0.20.

The combined 7,894,737 Charity FT Shares issued were issued in accordance with the accredited investor exemption under National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions and are subject to a resale restriction of four months and one day from the date of distribution.

The gross proceeds of the Charity FT portion of the Upsized Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's Albert Lake Project and the Gochager Lake Project which are located in Saskatchewan, Canada on or before December 31, 2024. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers effective December 31, 2023.

As consideration for services in connection with the Second Tranche of the Upsized Offering, the Company has paid to certain qualified ("Finders") a cash commission of $1,620.

Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat") participated in the Second Tranche with a strategic investment representing 21% of the total shares issued in the Upsized Offering. This brings Crescat's ownership/control position in Fathom to approximately 17.4% of the common shares currently outstanding (the "Common Shares"), on a partially diluted basis.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is an exploration company that is targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to support the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market.

The Company has a portfolio of two high-quality exploration projects located in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan: 1) the Albert Lake Project, a 90,000+ hectare project that was host to the historic and past producing Rottenstone deposit (produced high-grade Ni-Cu+PGE, 1965-1969), and 2) the Gochager Lake Project, a 19,560-hectare project that is host to a historic, open-pitable resource consisting of 4.3M tons at 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu1.

1 - The Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index (SMID#0880) reports drill indicated reserves of 4,262,400 tons grading 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu mineable by open pit. Fathom cannot confirm the resource estimate nor the parameters and methods used to prepare the reserve estimate. The estimate is not considered NI43-101 compliant and further work is required to verify this historical drill indicated reserve.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "seek", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company incurring and renunciation of Qualifying Expenditures. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

