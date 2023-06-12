Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Sensys Gatso Group AB (81/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Sensys Gatso Group AB's annual general meeting, held on May 15, 2023, the company will carry out a stock split/reverse stock split in relations 1:80. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jun 15, 2023. The order book will not change. Short name: SENS Terms: Reverse split/Split: 1:80 Current ISIN: SE0000567729 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 14, 2023 New ISIN code: SE0020356244 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jun 15, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.