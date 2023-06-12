Anzeige
Montag, 12.06.2023
Rekordtag bei NuGen Medical?! Power-News schieben gewaltig an!
WKN: 615214 | ISIN: SE0000567729 | Ticker-Symbol: S5E
Frankfurt
12.06.23
13:46 Uhr
0,087 Euro
+0,008
+10,55 %
GlobeNewswire
12.06.2023 | 13:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Sensys Gatso Group AB (81/23)

Referring to the bulletin from Sensys Gatso Group AB's annual general meeting,
held on May 15, 2023, the company will carry out a stock split/reverse stock
split in relations 1:80. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with
effect from Jun 15, 2023. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 SENS           
Terms:                    Reverse split/Split: 1:80
Current ISIN:                SE0000567729       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jun 14, 2023       
New ISIN code:                SE0020356244       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jun 15, 2023       

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
