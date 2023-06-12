Apptega Launches Edge to Help 150,000+ Global MSPs Tap Into Massive, Lucrative Cybersecurity Compliance Market

Purpose-built for managed service providers, the new product combines cybersecurity and compliance management with first-of-its kind marketplaces for security products and cyber insurance.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Apptega, the fast-growing software company helping organizations build and manage world-class cybersecurity and compliance programs, today announced the launch of Edge, a new product exclusively for MSPs that delivers compliance management, integrated marketplaces, and cyber insurance all in one platform.

Apptega logo

Distilling Apptega's seven years of technology innovation and industry expertise into a robust and lightweight platform, Edge helps MSPs of all sizes easily build, manage and report on the cybersecurity programs of their customers - practices that have traditionally been out of reach due to cost, complexity and specialized security knowledge.

For the first time, MSPs have a single platform for every phase of their customers' cybersecurity compliance journey - including automated risk assessments, intuitive tools to implement framework compliance, integrations with leading security and PSA products, customer-facing dashboards for QBR reporting, and a built-in cyber insurance offering. For MSPs determined to accelerate revenue in the fast-growing segment of cybersecurity, Edge easily maps any cybersecurity product or service to more than 25 industry frameworks, enabling MSPs to quickly visualize and fill gaps in customer programs by upselling products and services from their line cards.

"Every day, MSPs of all sizes are being asked by their customers to deliver robust security and compliance programs and it's been a huge challenge for most to easily pull together the expertise and solutions they need to meet this demand," said Armistead Whitney, CEO of Apptega. "Apptega Edge is the first platform built specifically for MSPs that equips them with everything they need to deliver powerful cybersecurity and compliance to their customers. The tailwinds for this have never been stronger and we're thrilled to make it easy for MSPs to capitalize on this growing $40 billion market."

Edge doubles down on Apptega's mission to make cybersecurity and compliance easy for organizations of all sizes, and shows a commitment to IT providers worldwide that cybersecurity and compliance can be simplified into an easy-to-deploy platform that delivers strong recurring revenue. With Edge, MSPs have the power to:

Assess and measure customer security practices against a standard set of more than 25 frameworks that include SOC 2, CIS, NIST, CMMC, PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR

Provide MSPs and their customers easy-to-follow guidance and project plans on how to meet framework requirements

Leverage the power of AI through ApptegaGPT virtual CISO guidance

Automate tasking and evidence collection through out-of-the-box integrations

Streamline cybersecurity compliance reporting for QBRs, executives and boards

Instantly provision customer programs through a centralized, white labeled, multi-tenant portal

Monetize their security products by mapping them to framework controls through the Edge product marketplace

Streamline cyber insurance by suggesting the best and most affordable options for customers based on their levels of security and compliance

Edge integrated marketplace drives new revenue streams

Edge includes a first-of-its-kind private marketplace enabling MSPs to easily map their products to every cybersecurity framework requirement on the sub-control level. Edge will then automatically recommend an MSP's products to fill specific customer program gaps, increasing compliance scores, and generating new revenue streams for the MSP. Edge includes a growing library of leading third-party security products for MSPs to choose from. In addition, MSPs can create their own branded security solutions and bundles.

"Apptega Edge is a game-changer for the entire MSP industry," said Andrew Edstrom, CEO of Assessivate, a leading managed services provider. "For the first time, we have one platform to cost-effectively deliver cybersecurity assessments, program management, reporting, and cyber insurance to a huge, emerging market. The integrated marketplace in Edge lets us map our line card of products and services to any compliance gap, which drives more sales, loyalty and value to our customers. Any MSP getting serious about cybersecurity and compliance will love Edge."

Edge ushers in the future of cyber insurance

The steep increase in demand for cyber insurance, as well as the sharpening scrutiny carriers are pushing on MSPs and their customers, is making it painfully difficult to obtain affordable coverage. With Edge, Apptega has built the first fully integrated cyber insurance marketplace that automatically qualifies businesses for coverage based on their cybersecurity and compliance posture in Edge-routing applications to willing insurers based on the organization's ability to meet certain security thresholds and then providing the insurance company with real-time data upon which rates and coverage can be adjusted. SeedPod Cyber is among the leading cyber insurance providers specializing in MSPs that are included in Edge.

"SeedPod Cyber is thrilled to be a key cyber insurance partner in Apptega's Edge product," said Doug Kreitzberg, Founder and CEO of SeedPod Cyber. "Both organizations share a similar mission to not only help businesses protect themselves from the catastrophic events of cybercrime but also simplify the complexity of it, making this partnership a natural fit. Apptega's MSP customers will gain access to our robust cyber insurance specifically tailored for MSPs at a great price that rewards them for their stringent cybersecurity efforts. We're looking forward to getting their clients complete cyber protection."

To learn more about Apptega Edge and schedule a demo, go to apptega.com/edge.

About Apptega

A perennial G2 leader across various cybersecurity categories, Apptega is the end-to-end GRC platform that security-focused IT providers and in-house teams use to build and manage world-class cybersecurity and compliance programs for their clients simply, quickly, and affordably. It's trusted by hundreds of MSPs and MSSPs, who are growing lucrative security practices, creating stickier customer relationships, and winning more business from competitors. To learn more, visit apptega.com.

About SeedPod Cyber

SeedPod Cyber is a unique insurance program focused on cyber insurance and tech E&O that leverages partnerships with managed service providers (MSPs) to offer robust insurance coverage to the MSP and their clients at an affordable price by having stringent cybersecurity measures in place. Founded in 2021 by insurance industry veteran Doug Kreitzberg and backed by some of the top carriers including Hanover Insurance Group and Crum & Forster, SeedPod Cyber is committed to ensuring clients have everything they need to protect their digital assets, balance sheet, and reputation in today's digital world. For more information, visit seedpodcyber.com.

Contact Information

Robert Hilson

VP Marketing, Apptega

robert.hilson@apptega.com

SOURCE: Apptega

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760166/Apptega-Launches-Edge-to-Help-150000-Global-MSPs-Tap-Into-Massive-Lucrative-Cybersecurity-Compliance-Market