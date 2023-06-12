Allan W. Koch Named Chief Financial Officer of the Hallstar Company

Based in Hallstar's Chicago headquarters, Allan will lead Hallstar's global finance organization and all financial activities.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Hallstar, a leading global supplier of specialty chemistry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Allan Koch to chief financial officer. In this role, he will be responsible for Hallstar's finance and accounting teams in all countries where the company operates, and will join the executive leadership team as a strategic advisor, reporting to the CEO and Chairman.





Hallstar CFO Allan W. Koch





Chairman and CEO John Paro observed that this appointment is aligned with Hallstar's passion for people. "Our first choice is always to develop our own talented team so their responsibilities can increase naturally within the company. Allan knows our operation, our people and our core values. His deep understanding of our global financial position coupled with his strong personal integrity and longstanding relationships at Hallstar will serve him well as he takes on this broader role."

Having joined Hallstar in 2015 as the global controller and most recently serving as treasurer, Koch brings a wealth of experience to his new position. Prior to joining Hallstar, he held progressive roles at networking solutions provider CommScope, where he served as the Director of North America's accounting organization, supporting a >$1B business. Additionally, Allan led the finance function in multiple global locations at CommScope, including high-profile tenures in Mexico and India where both operations experienced remarkable growth.

During his impactful eight-year tenure at Hallstar, Allan has played a pivotal role in driving several transformative projects. He cites collaborating with his teammates on the successful SAP/ERP integration as a highlight. He was also instrumental in the reorganization of the company into two distinct commercial businesses, namely Beauty & Personal Care and Industrial Solutions, supported by a Shared Services group.

In addition to his prowess as a financial leader, Koch is an enthusiastic participant in many of Hallstar's outreach and training initiatives, including the annual Run/Walk benefitting Wellness House, an organization providing cancer support to the Chicagoland community. In 2021, he was selected to join the first cohort of senior staff members enrolled in the Hallstar Leadership Institute. Subsequently, he was invited to present on the topic of servant leadership to trainees in the same program the following year.

After receiving his BBA in Accounting from University of Wisconsin-Madison, Koch earned an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management. He currently lives in the western suburbs of Chicago with his wife and their two children.

"I am humbled by the opportunity to join the Senior Leadership Team, where I will have the opportunity to collaborate with talented professionals across the organization," said Koch. "Together, we will navigate challenges and seize opportunities to further strengthen Hallstar's financial performance and create long-term value."



Contact Information

Marie Paro

marcomm@hallstar.com

SOURCE: Hallstar

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760515/Allan-W-Koch-Named-Chief-Financial-Officer-of-the-Hallstar-Company