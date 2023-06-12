CruxOCM Wins Silver for Energy Industry Innovation of the Year at the 21st Annual American Business Awards

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / CruxOCM, a leading energy solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious "Silver Stevie® Award for Energy Industry Innovation of the Year" at the 21st Annual American Business Awards®. The Stevie Award recognizes outstanding achievements and innovations in various industries, and CruxOCM's groundbreaking contributions to the energy sector have earned them this esteemed recognition.

The American Business Awards, the nation's premier business awards program, receives nominations from organizations across the United States, including public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, and large and small enterprises. This year, over 3,700 nominations were submitted, making the competition intense and the recognition even more significant.

CruxOCM's cutting-edge technologies have a long-term impact on the planet and the communities they serve. CruxOCM plays a vital role in helping clients achieve their sustainability goals through automation solutions. With their technology, CruxOCM helps to minimize environmental footprints and mitigate risks to optimize energy consumption for efficient operations.

"We are thrilled to receive the Silver Stevie Award for Energy Industry Innovation of the Year," said Adam Marsden, CRO of CruxOCM. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in developing innovative energy solutions that make a positive impact on the industry. We are proud to be at the forefront of driving change and enabling a sustainable future." CruxOCM has consistently pushed the boundaries of energy technology, providing transformative solutions that address the evolving needs of the industry.

The Silver Stevie Award for Energy Industry Innovation of the Year recognizes CruxOCM's significant achievements in delivering groundbreaking solutions that revolutionize the energy landscape. By providing sustainable and efficient energy solutions, CruxOCM is playing a pivotal role in shaping a greener future.

About CruxOCM

Crux Operations Control Management Limited (CruxOCM) delivers innovative operations control management software that crushes the complexity and inefficiencies associated with standard operations control rooms. From maximizing & optimizing flow rates to streamlining critical transient or steady state procedures, we help heavy industry achieve a step-change transformation of their operations control systems and deliver dramatic results that reduce risk and increase competitiveness, growth, and profitability. CruxOCM's RIPA software platform offers superior execution of control room operations and a scalable architecture to help our clients stay ahead of rapid change or be the ones creating it. For more information, visit cruxocm.com.

