Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2023) - McRock Capital, a leading venture capital fund manager focused exclusively on the Digital Industrial, announced the 2023 winners of the McRock Climate Action Awards during its 10th Annual McRock Digital Industrial Symposium in Montreal. The McRock Climate Action Awards were established to draw attention to how digital transformation is driving the industrial carbon transition and to spotlight Digital Industrial innovators who are making real progress on the collective efforts to find solutions for global climate change. The awards recognize organizations in two categories: The Climate Action Corporate Leader of the Year, and The Climate Action Tech Company of the Year. The 2023 winners were selected by a panel of independent judges that included Alison Nankivell, Senior Vice President, Funds and Global Scaling, BDC Capital, Rachel Guthrie, Vice President, Corporate Sustainability Group, EDC, and Michelle de Cordova, Principal, ESG Global Advisors.

McRock Climate Action Corporate Leader of the Year

This award is presented to a corporation that has exhibited innovative approaches and initiatives, and substantial commitment in promoting environmental friendliness and advancing sustainable development. Mitsubishi Corporation is awarded the McRock Climate Action Corporate Leader of the Year 2023.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9809/169459_be22c38744a1e8a6_002full.jpg





Kentaro Kodaka - Deputy General Manager, Digital Service Business Development Team, Infrastructure Solution Department, Plant Engineering Division, Mitsubishi Corporation accepting the Award

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9809/169459_be22c38744a1e8a6_003full.jpg

The commitment to climate action by Mitsubishi's senior leadership is an integral component of the company's comprehensive business strategy, encompassing ambitious targets for establishing a carbon-neutral community in their own operations as well as ensuring a reliable energy supply. In pursuit of this vision, the corporation has strategically formalized both Digital and Energy Transformation strategies. By harnessing the power of data analytics and artificial intelligence, Mitsubishi Corporation optimizes energy generation, distribution, and consumption. This dynamic approach allows for enhanced operational efficiency, reduced environmental impact, and a seamless transition to renewable energy sources. By seamlessly intertwining Energy Transformation with Digital Transformation, the corporation exemplifies their role as a leader in shaping a sustainable future.

"Mitsubishi Corporation is strongly committed to climate change mitigation and actively promotes environmental stewardship and sustainable development through innovative initiatives. We are honored to be recognized for our efforts through this award. Moving forward, we will continue our commitment to climate action and sustainability, striving to achieve even greater results. We express our gratitude to our stakeholders, partners, and employees who have celebrated this award with us." - Mr. Tomonori Hirata, Division COO, Infrastructure, Ship & Aerospace Division, Mitsubishi Corporation.

McRock Climate Action Tech Company of the Year

This award is presented to a privately-owned emerging company that has shown tangible achievements in delivering digital solutions that drive climate impacts. Miovision Technologies is awarded the McRock Climate Action Tech Company of the Year 2023.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9809/169459_be22c38744a1e8a6_004full.jpg





Adelaide Denison, Head of Sustainability, Miovision accepting the Award

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9809/169459_be22c38744a1e8a6_005full.jpg

Miovision has demonstrated remarkable achievements in delivering digital solutions that yield tangible climate impacts. As pioneering innovators in the field of traffic technology, they are effectively combating road congestion and vehicle emissions while simultaneously enhancing public safety through scalable intelligent transportation solutions. The organization's management team, driven by a shared vision, is dedicated to leveraging technology and big data to address the pressing challenges of climate change. Miovision's recent acquisition of Global Traffic Technologies has further bolstered their capabilities, allowing them to integrate traffic signal prioritization sensors and effectively reduce delays for transit and emergency responders. By optimizing signal timing, a seemingly simple yet highly effective strategy, Miovision is assisting urban planners worldwide in achieving substantial results in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and progressing towards their climate targets.

"Transportation is one of the largest sources of GHG emissions and improved traffic management can make a big difference. Optimizing traffic signal timing can improve public transit and reduce fuel consumption for transit and private vehicles alike, reducing overall GHG emissions. And accurate traffic data on active modes of transportation can help agencies and municipalities in their efforts ensure that walking and cycling are safer and more enjoyable, encouraging more people to opt for environmentally friendly modes for more of their daily travel." - Kurtis McBride, CEO, Miovision.

About McRock Capital - McRock is the first dedicated Digital Industrial venture capital fund focused on the intersection of machine data and analytics software in large industrial and infrastructure markets. The McRock team has a unique background of building high-growth venture-backed Digital Industrial companies while also having worked in the power, water, and energy industries. McRock is backed by leading institutional investors as well as Cisco Systems, Caterpillar, Mitsubishi, AspenTech and Shell.

Visit www.mcrockcapital.com and follow on LinkedIn @McRock Capital.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Glasspoole

lindsay@onprpose.com

416-738-9506

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169459