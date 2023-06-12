

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) on Monday said the new drug application (NDA) for its investigational breast cancer drug capivasertib in combination with hormone therapy drug to treat breast cancer, Faslodex has been accepted and granted priority review in the US to treat adults with advanced HR-positive breast cancer.



A decision from the regulator is expected during the fourth quarter of 2023.



The NDA is based on data from the CAPItello-291 Phase III trial, in which capivasertib in combination with Faslodex showed a 40% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death versus placebo plus Faslodex, the company said.



