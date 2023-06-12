Anzeige
12.06.2023 | 14:34
On SIA Marijas 2 bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on June 12, 2023 decided to admit to trading SIA Marijas 2 bonds on
First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of June 14, 2023. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name   SIA Marijas 2                      
Issuer's short name   MARI                          
Securities ISIN code  LV0000802551                      
Securities maturity   30.05.2024                       
 date                                      
Nominal value of one  EUR 1 000                        
 security                                    
Number of listed    29 000                         
 securities                                   
Issue size       EUR 29 000 000                     
Fixed annual coupon   6.50%                          
 rate                                      
Coupon payments     Four times a year, on every August 30, November 30,   
             February 29 and May 30                 
Orderbook short name  MARI065024FA                      



SIA Marijas 2 bond issue prospectus and final terms of the 6th tranche are
available here. 

The Certified Adviser of SIA Marijas 2 is Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS until
first trading day. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
