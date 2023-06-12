On SIA Marijas 2 bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on June 12, 2023 decided to admit to trading SIA Marijas 2 bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of June 14, 2023. Additional information: Issuer's full name SIA Marijas 2 Issuer's short name MARI Securities ISIN code LV0000802551 Securities maturity 30.05.2024 date Nominal value of one EUR 1 000 security Number of listed 29 000 securities Issue size EUR 29 000 000 Fixed annual coupon 6.50% rate Coupon payments Four times a year, on every August 30, November 30, February 29 and May 30 Orderbook short name MARI065024FA SIA Marijas 2 bond issue prospectus and final terms of the 6th tranche are available here. The Certified Adviser of SIA Marijas 2 is Advokaadibüroo TGS Baltic AS until first trading day. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.