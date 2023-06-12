Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Rekordtag bei NuGen Medical?! Power-News schieben gewaltig an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881463 | ISIN: FI0009003305 | Ticker-Symbol: SMPA
Tradegate
12.06.23
12:05 Uhr
43,260 Euro
+0,090
+0,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,09043,10015:41
43,09043,10015:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.06.2023 | 14:34
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CORRECTION: Sampo plc's share buybacks 09/06/2023 (Finnish release)

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 June 2023 at 3:30 pm


CORRECTION: Sampo plc's share buybacks 09/06/2023 (Finnish release)

Sampo plc's Finnish stock exchange release published on 12 June 2023 regarding share buybacks on 9 June 2023 included an incorrect attachment. All the other information in the release was correct.

The correct attachment for buybacks on 9 June 2023 is attached to the Finnish correction release.

SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications

For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com)


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.