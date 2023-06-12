ChargeBox among 20 emerging and sustainable technologies selected by Green Proving Ground program and the U.S. Department of Energy for real-world evaluation in GSA's federally owned real estate portfolio

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ: ADSE), a leading international manufacturer of battery storage-based platform solutions, today announced the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has selected ChargeBox, ADS-TEC Energy's ultra-fast charging solution with integrated battery storage, as one of the emerging and sustainable technologies it will evaluate in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy as part of its expanded Green Proving Ground (GPG) program.

The GPG program will be evaluating technologies in seven different areas and ChargeBox falls within the Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment category. The ADS-TEC Energy ChargeBox system is designed to charge an electric vehicle (EV) in minutes instead of hours. Its battery-buffered technology enables widespread, ultra-fast charging (up to 320kW) on existing power-limited grids without additional infrastructure power upgrades. This allows for the introduction of ultra-fast charging to previously unaddressed geographic areas, including rural locations and city centers, helping to deliver more inclusive and equitable access to EV charging.

"ADS-TEC Energy is honored to have ChargeBox evaluated as a part of the Green Proving Ground program to support the agency's efforts to achieve net-zero emissions in federal buildings," said Thomas Speidel, CEO, ADS-TEC Energy. "Our storage-based platform solutions are transforming the energy system as we move away from dependence on fossil fuels and toward a sustainable, renewable and decentralized energy supply."

The GPG program leverages GSA's extensive real estate portfolio to evaluate innovative building technologies in real-world settings. The evaluations are intended to validate the technical and operational characteristics of the technologies and their potential for future wide-scale adoption. It is anticipated that the results of this year's evaluations will be available in 2025. Evaluation results help GSA make sound investment decisions in next-generation building technologies. Since 2011, the GPG program has evaluated 104 technologies, 23 of which have been deployed across more than a third of GSA's federally owned portfolio, saving 116,000 annual tons of CO2 and delivering $28 million in annual cost avoidance. For more information, visit gsa.gov/gpg.

ADS-TEC Energy plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland and publicly listed on NASDAQ ("ADS-TEC Energy"), serves as a holding company for ads-tec Energy GmbH, our operating company incorporated in Germany ("ADSE GM") and ads-tec Energy Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of ads-tec Energy GmbH ("ADSE US" and together with ADS-TEC Energy and ADSE GM, "ADSE"). Based on more than 10 years of experience with lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and fast charging systems, including their energy management systems. Its battery-based, fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to ultrafast charge even on low powered grids and features a very compact design. It was most recently nominated by the President of the Federal Republic of Germany for the German Future Prize and elevated to the "Circle of Excellence" in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems are due to a particularly high depth of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive, OEMs, utility companies, and charge operators.

