Montag, 12.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Rekordtag bei NuGen Medical?! Power-News schieben gewaltig an!
12.06.2023
Georgia-Pacific: GP's Director of Stewardship Strategy David Brabham Discusses Stewardship on the Green and Growing Podcast

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / David Brabham, GP's director of stewardship strategy, joined host Ashley Frasca on the Green and Growing podcast to connect GP's stewardship commitment to the household products you use everyday. As a forest products company, we understand the importance of conserving the products entrusted to our care. Listen as David explains how GP is focused on being good stewards of Georgia forests: https://lnkd.in/gNpCYZyB

Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us . For news, visit: gp.com/news

Click here to listen to the whole interview

View original content here

Georgia-Pacific, Monday, June 12, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/760647/GPs-Director-of-Stewardship-Strategy-David-Brabham-Discusses-Stewardship-on-the-Green-and-Growing-Podcast

