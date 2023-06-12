Julians, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2023) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLZ) ("Esports Entertainment" or the "Company"), a leading, global iGaming Company and business-to-business (B2B) esports content and solutions provider, today announced the addition of Mr. Robert Soper to the Company's Board of Directors.

"I am honored to welcome Robert, a highly esteemed and widely renowned leader in the resort and gaming industries, to our Board of Directors," commented Alex Igelman Chief Executive Officer of Esports Entertainment Group. "He brings an impressive track record and deep relationships across the industry that I believe will add tremendous value to our Company as we execute on our strategic turnaround. His willingness to join our board illustrates his confidence in the Company's ongoing transformation, as well as our significant potential within the iGaming and esports sectors."

Mr. Soper brings over two decades of experience in the resort and gaming industry, having overseen the development of numerous projects from the ground-up, while also leading the operations of integrated resort properties in very competitive regional and destination markets. He is the founder and CEO of Sun Gaming & Hospitality, a leading provider of advisory services to resort operators, investors, regulatory bodies, private equity funds, banks and developers in every area of resort finance, development and operations for large-scale projects.

Mr. Soper previously served as President & CEO of Mohegan Sun Pocono in Wilkes-Barre, PA, and President & CEO of Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT. As President & CEO of these properties, Mr. Soper was responsible for overseeing the successful launch of the first casino in the Commonwealth of PA as well as the launch of online gaming for the organization. In addition, Mr. Soper served as President & CEO of the Mohegan parent company, Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority (MTGA) where he oversaw all business development efforts and day-to-day operations of MTGA. Among his accomplishments, Mr. Soper successfully led the effort to procure an Integrated Resort License in Korea among a global field of 34 applicants, for the purposes of developing a world-class integrated resort at Incheon Airport, as well as overseeing all financing for the project as International President.

Mr. Soper graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics from the University of Georgia, and graduated with a Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia Law with honors, also serving on the Editorial Board of the Georgia Law Review.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a leading, global MGA-licensed, "esports-first" iGaming B2C operator and a US-focused B2B aggregator and supplier of esports solutions and e-simulator content. The Company owns and operates the world's leading esports venue management system, currently deployed in 810 global locations, including more than 100 colleges and universities. The Company's strategy is to capitalize on the multi-billion-dollar market for esports and esports wagering by leveraging its leading position in the industry. The Company is also targeting the rapidly growing market for e-simulator content, which features competitive, short-cycle head-to-head leagues that are optimized for betting. In addition to its plans to distribute esports content, the Company currently provides B2C-focused wagering through its MGA-licensed suite of brands. For additional information about the Company, please visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements relate to future events or to our strategies, targeted markets, and future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, the ability to effectuate debt for equity exchanges, the conversion prices, and the timing and other terms of such exchanges. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and those discussed in other documents we file with the SEC, including our ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules and stay listed on Nasdaq, our obligations under our outstanding preferred stock, and our ability to continue as a going concern. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, unless required by law. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of such Act.

