Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2023) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo") presented the results of its latest study on Friday June 09, 2023 at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2023 annual meeting. This study, executed in conjunction with the Mayo Clinic, was conducted to confirm the utility of the TeloView technology to identify newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) patients with a high-risk to relapse within 1 year while receiving first-line therapy.

In this 174-patient study, the TeloView MM assay was used to predict the outcome of patients in 2 cohorts. Cohort 1 exclusively included patients who relapsed within 1 year of initiating first line therapy. Cohort 2 was made up of patients that responded to therapy and had stable disease for over 3 years after starting therapy. The TeloView MM assay proved to be a powerful predictive tool in both groups, achieving combined accuracy of over 80%.

Predicting NDMM patient response to first line therapy is a critical unmet clinical need. In current clinical practice, patients will remain on a specific treatment regimen until relapse and then be switched to an alternative regimen. The cost of therapy can range between $100,000 - 150,000 per year and most NDMM patients do relapse on first line therapy within 24 months. TeloView-MM testing for the newly diagnosed population has the potential to allow treating physicians to make informed decisions to switch high-risk patients to an alternative treatment proactively and avoid the relapse event. The TeloView-MM assay has the potential to benefit over 35,000 NDMM patients annually in the US with a total addressable market of approximately 300,000 tests per year.

"These important study results promise to expand the utility of TeloView and strongly position the company's hematology portfolio across the spectrum of these diseases," said Kris Weinberg, Telo's CEO. "This presentation comes on the heels of our successful presentation at ASCO, where the final validation of TeloView test for SMM patients was recently presented. These data confirm the broad applicability of the TeloView platform and the expanded potential of our pipeline for multiple myeloma and other hematologic disorders. We look forward to the launch of our first product to clinicians in the US later this year."

About the European Hematology Association

The European Hematology Association (EHA) promotes excellence in patient care, research, and education in hematology. EHA serves medical professionals, researchers, and scientists with an active interest in hematology. EHA is proud to be the largest European-based organization connecting hematologists worldwide to support career development and research, harmonize hematology education, and advocate for hematologists and hematology. EHA annual congress attracts over 10,000 attendees every year, the majority are blood disorders treating physicians.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma (MM) is a challenging and potentially deadly blood cancer that involves plasma cells, a type of blood cell that helps to fight infection. It is the second most common blood cancer with an incidence of 35,000 new cases every year in the US, and ~180,000 patients receiving treatment at any given time. The introduction of next-generation therapies (including targeted treatments) has increased the median survival rate to over 5 years, but MM is still considered incurable. Two asymptomatic precursors, Monoclonal Gammopathy of Unknown Significance ("MGUS") and SMM generally precede the progression to classic symptomatic MM. While MGUS carries a steady risk of progression of 1% per year, SMM is more heterogenous with nearly 40% of patients progressing in the first 5 years, 15% in the next 5 years, reaching the same low risk as MGUS after 10 years. To date, identifying patients who will more rapidly progress to MM remains an important clinical need. MM treatment includes various combinations of drugs with a cost as high as $150,000 per year per patient. As most patients will develop resistance to treatment and relapse within a median of 2 years, identifying them proactively remains another important clinical need. Notably, the total addressable market for both MM assays is over 750,000 tests per year in the US.

About TELO

Telo Genomics Corp. is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and predictive/prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in 30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, TeloView-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of multiple myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information please visit www.telodx.com.

