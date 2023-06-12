

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Software company Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP), announced on Monday that its unit CBORD/Horizon Software has appointed Dan Park as president and chief executive officer.



Park has over three decades of experience and has worked in leadership roles in companies like Amazon and target. He was also the executive chief of Imperfect Foods.



Rob DeCarlo CBORD/Horizon's chief financial officer who served as interim chief executive officer, commented that Dan's success record and growth-focused leadership style make him a great fit for the company.



Friday, shares of Roper Technologies, had closed at $451.80 down 0.09% or $0.42 on the New York Stock Exchange.



