Montag, 12.06.2023
WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
Tradegate
12.06.23
13:40 Uhr
0,350 Euro
-0,024
-6,42 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
12.06.2023 | 14:54
Minesto AB: Project update Vestmanna: Electricity production during load test interrupted

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, has for ten days carried out a load test during electricity production with a new potentially performance-enhancing subsystem. Yesterday the production was interrupted, and an unplanned surface recovery was successfully carried out.

During the summer, Minesto carries out a series of load tests with new system configurations to increase and secure the Dragon 4 system performance and robustness when exposed to high loads at maximal tidal stream velocities. On Sunday, an unplanned surface recovery was carried out in collaboration with Minesto's local installation partner.

"Unplanned production stops are unwanted but a natural consequence of the load tests we carry out to verify and push the load limits at maximized production. The Dragon 4 is now undergoing analysis, service and preparations for re-installation," said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/3785044/2121462.pdf

Press release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/project-update-vestmanna-electricity-production-during-load-test-interrupted-301848205.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
