GLIVE thoroughly excludes any form of central authority, providing freedom to the creative economy and the token economy of the platform. It aims to accelerate the creation and circulation of digital content, as well as consumption within the P2P network. Its native token, GLIVE, was listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on Jun 9, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing G LIVE Streaming

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of G LIVE Streaming (GLIVE), a blockchain-based live streaming platform.

As the live streaming market grows, GLIVE aims to become a major streaming channel offering differentiated services.

Creators, such as influencers, can upload content directly in the form of live streaming or recorded content, bypassing distributors. Nodes used for content facilitate immediate transactions and transport.

About GLIVE Token

GLIVE aims to distribute revenue using its own currency, the GLIVE token, leveraging blockchain technology.

Based on BEP-20, GLIVE has a fixed total supply of 5.5 billion (i.e. 5,500,000,000). The token distribution for GLIVE includes 1.3 billion for the ecosystem, 1.2 billion for liquidity, 1 billion for the reserve, 0.8 billion for team volume, 0.7 billion for development, 0.3 billion for marketing and events, and 0.2 billion for partnerships. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on Jun 9, 2023, investors who are interested in GLIVE can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

