Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy Achieves New ACHC Infusion Pharmacy Services Status

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy, a prominent provider of comprehensive specialty pharmacy services, is proud to announce our latest accreditation status for Infusion Pharmacy Services given by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for both our Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Daphne, AL, locations. These new accreditations signify our commitment to delivering high-quality, safe, and patient-centered care to everyone. This status is also a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Blue Sky Team who consistently strives to provide exceptional care to our patients.

Infusion therapy plays a critical role in the treatment of various chronic and complex conditions such as autoimmune disorders. By expanding our services to include infusion, we aim to enhance the overall patient experience, improve treatment outcomes, and provide convenient access to vital therapies. This newly acquired accreditation further strengthens our position as a trusted provider of comprehensive specialty pharmacy care. Patients and Providers can have confidence in our ability to deliver exceptional care and support for even the most complex infusion therapy needs.

To ensure the highest standards of care and operational excellence, Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy underwent a rigorous evaluation process conducted by ACHC. ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986 and is ISO 9001:2015 certified with CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice, and DMEPOS. This comprehensive review encompassed various aspects of our services, including quality management, patient safety protocols, medication management, and adherence to industry best practices.

"This latest accreditation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to patient care and validates the best practices taking place. With nine accreditations to date, Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy is continuing to differentiate itself from our competitors and delivering patient care that assures all stakeholders of our organizational competency," says Blue Sky Founder and CEO Curt Nesbitt.

About Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy

With locations in Mount Pleasant, S.C., Daphne, AL, and Charlotte, N.C., Blue Sky Specialty Pharmacy was founded with the vision to re-imagine pharmacy as we know it. Our goal is to create meaningful and enduring impact on our practices and patients and to alleviate the administrative burden and headaches associated with specialty treatments so our practices and providers can focus on treating patients.

