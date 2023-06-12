Credello: Where Everyone Will Be Traveling This Summer and How Much It Will Cost

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Credello: Summer is the perfect time to pack your bags, explore new destinations, and create unforgettable memories. After a stressful few years, travelers are eager to embark on exciting adventures this summer. But where exactly are people heading, and how much will these trips cost? Let's look at the hottest travel destinations and ways to maximize your credit card rewards to make this summer more affordable.

Most popular travel destinations

According to a recent survey conducted by NerdWallet, several popular travel destinations have emerged for summer 2023. European cities are in high demand, with Paris, Rome, and Barcelona topping the list. These timeless destinations offer captivating historical landmarks, vibrant cultures, and mouthwatering cuisine.

For those seeking sun, sand, and crystal-clear waters, tropical paradises like Bali, Maldives, and Cancun are also among the favorites. These destinations promise relaxation, rejuvenation, and the opportunity to escape from the daily grind.

Financial considerations

However, it's important to consider the costs associated with these travel destinations. Airfare prices can vary significantly depending on the location and the time of booking. According to NBC News, flights during peak summer months tend to be more expensive. To save money on airfare, it's recommended to book your tickets well in advance and consider traveling during off-peak times or on weekdays.

Accommodation is another significant expense to factor into your travel budget. Hotel prices can be steep in popular cities like Paris and Rome, especially during the peak travel season. Consider alternative options like vacation rentals or hostels to save money on lodging. Websites and apps like Airbnb and Hostelworld offer a wide range of affordable accommodation choices that can help stretch your travel budget.

When it comes to expenses on the ground, food, transportation, and activities can add up quickly. To make the most of your budget, consider researching local eateries where you can sample authentic cuisine without breaking the bank. Utilizing public transportation or opting for rideshare services like Uber or Lyft can also help save money on transportation costs.

Using credit cards to offset costs

Now, let's talk about how to maximize your credit card rewards to offset some of these travel expenses. Rewards credit cards can be a great tool to earn points or miles for travel spending. There are various types of rewards credit cards available, including general travel rewards cards, airline-specific cards, and hotel-specific cards.

General travel rewards credit cards, such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred or the American Express Gold Card, offer flexible rewards that can be redeemed for flights, hotel stays, or even transferred to partner loyalty programs. Airline-specific cards, such as the Delta SkyMiles or the United MileagePlus cards, allow you to earn miles directly with a specific airline and often offer additional travel perks. Hotel-specific cards, like the Marriott Bonvoy or the Hilton Honors cards, provide points that can be redeemed for free hotel stays or upgraded accommodations.

To maximize your credit card rewards, it's essential to understand the card's benefits, earning structure, and redemption options. Many cards offer sign-up bonuses, where you can earn a substantial amount of points or miles after meeting a minimum spending requirement within a specific timeframe. You can accumulate rewards faster by strategically using your card for travel-related expenses.

Additionally, some credit cards offer bonus categories, such as dining or travel, where you can earn higher rewards. You can earn more points or miles on your everyday purchases by aligning your spending with these bonus categories. It's crucial to track your spending and pay off your credit card balance in full each month to avoid interest charges that could outweigh the value of your rewards.

When it's time to redeem your rewards, explore the different options available. Some programs allow you to transfer points to airline or hotel partners, providing opportunities for even greater value. Others offer a portal to book flights, hotels, or rental cars directly using your points or miles.

Bottom line

Summer 2023 is set to be an exciting time for travel enthusiasts. From the enchanting streets of Paris to the breathtaking beaches of Bali, there are destinations to suit every traveler's preferences. However, it's essential to consider the associated costs and plan accordingly to maximize your travel budget. So, pack your bags, grab your credit card, and get ready to embark on an unforgettable summer adventure.

