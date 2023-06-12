iQuanti: 7 Ways to Make Higher Education More Affordable

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / iQuanti: Although a graduate degree or specialty certification could lead to improved career prospects, the cost of higher education can be a significant barrier for many individuals. The good news is that various strategies and resources are available to make pursuing higher education (college or graduate degrees) accessible. This article will explore seven effective ways to alleviate the financial burden associated with pursuing graduate and post-graduate education.

Scholarships and Grants

Scholarships and grants are invaluable resources for students seeking financial assistance. These awards are offered by universities, government organizations, private foundations, and corporations, and they provide funds that do not need to be repaid. Researching and applying for scholarships and grants relevant to your field of study can significantly reduce the cost of your degree.

Work-Study Programs

Participating in a work-study program is an excellent way to earn income while in school. Work-study programs provide students with on-campus or off-campus job opportunities, allowing them to gain valuable work experience while offsetting their educational expenses. In addition, work-study positions often align with students' fields of study, enabling them to apply their knowledge in real-world settings.

Employer Tuition Assistance

Many employers recognize the value of a highly educated workforce and offer tuition assistance programs as an employee benefit. If you are currently employed, check if your organization provides financial support for employees seeking higher degrees. Employer tuition assistance can cover a significant portion of your educational expenses, making it a worthwhile avenue to explore.

Online and Hybrid Programs

Online and hybrid degree programs offer flexibility and affordability. With these formats, you can pursue your advanced degree remotely, eliminating the need for relocation and reducing expenses associated with on-campus living. Online programs often have lower tuition fees compared to their traditional counterparts, making them an attractive option for cost-conscious individuals.

Financial Aid and Student Loans

Taking out student loans can be a viable option for financing higher education. Federal and private student loans provide financial aid that can cover tuition, living expenses, and other educational costs. Researching loan options thoroughly, comparing interest rates, and considering the repayment terms before committing to any loan is essential. If you already have private student loans from a previous degree and want to reduce them before pursuing another degree, student loan refinancing may be an option to help you cut down on your monthly payments. Use a student loan refinance calculator to help you understand what your payments could look like if you go that route. And, as always, remember to borrow responsibly and only take on what you can reasonably repay.

Research and Teaching Assistantships

Universities often offer research assistantships and teaching assistantships to graduate students. These positions allow students to work closely with faculty members, gaining valuable research or teaching experience while receiving a stipend or tuition remission. Research or teaching assistantships not only help offset educational expenses but also enhance your academic and professional growth.

Education Tax Credits and Deductions

When filing your taxes, explore available education tax credits and deductions. For example, the American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTC) and the Lifetime Learning Credit (LLC) are two common credits that can significantly reduce your tax liability if you meet certain eligibility criteria. Additionally, you can deduct qualified education expenses, such as tuition and fees, through the Tuition and Fees Deduction. Utilizing these tax benefits can provide substantial financial relief.

Research Your Options

Attaining a higher degree is an investment in your future, but it doesn't have to come at an overwhelming cost. When exploring cutting costs, scholarships, grants, education programs, financial aid, assistantships, and tax benefits are all valuable resources. Remember to plan ahead, research available options, and leverage the support and opportunities that align with your educational goals. With determination and careful financial planning, you can unlock the doors to graduate and post-graduate education without breaking the bank.

Contact Information

Keyonda Goosby

Public Relations Specialist

keyonda.goosby@iquanti.com

(201) 633-2125

SOURCE: iQuanti

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760575/7-Ways-to-Make-Higher-Education-More-Affordable