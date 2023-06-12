Proteintech announces its Manchester office has moved and expanded. The new site is based at Transmission, a brand-new building in Enterprise City, the fastest-growing industrial district of the city center. The new space has doubled the footprint of the Manchester site to accommodate the expansion of operations, sales, and marketing teams and includes a training laboratory for life science researchers.

Kier Wilkinson, Managing Director at Proteintech Europe Ltd, said, "Our move to this area will offer more opportunities to collaborate with local businesses and attract the best talent from local universities in Manchester." He also explained, "The move supports our company growth strategy. With a larger commercial team in Manchester alongside our sister site in Martinsried, Germany, Proteintech can better serve our customers in the UK and Europe and grow revenue."

Proteintech Group was founded in 2001 in Chicago and opened its European branch, Proteintech Europe, in Manchester in 2006. Proteintech Europe has expanded office space twice since 2006 but this is the first location that has included a laboratory. Proteintech now has production and training laboratories in all four of its major sites (Chicago, Wuhan, Martinsried and Manchester).

Dr Jason Li, CEO of Proteintech said, "The mission of our company has always been to put scientists first. The new training lab will host workshops and events to further the skills and experience of early career researchers," he added "I'm proud of the expansions we've seen at this branch since we started Proteintech Europe. We continue to grow strong connections with our customers and the scientific community there and this will only broaden those connections."

About Proteintech Group

Proteintech Group Inc., founded in 2001, is a leading manufacturer of antibodies, proteins, nanobodies, and immunoassays. Proteintech has the largest proprietary portfolio of self-manufactured antibodies covering 2/3 of the human proteome. With over 200,000 products cited and confirmed specificity, Proteintech offers antibodies and immunoassays across research areas. In addition, Proteintech produces cytokines, growth factors and other proteins that are human expressed, bioactive and cGMP-grade. Proteintech sites are ISO13485 and ISO9001 accredited. To learn more about Proteintech, please visit www.ptglab.com

