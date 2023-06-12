SomaLogic Partners with Citogen to Expand Authorized Site Program in Europe

SomaLogic's 7,000-plex SomaScan® Platform will be used in clinical research, population health studies and nutrigenomics.

BOULDER, Colo., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in proteomics technology, announced today their collaboration with Citogen, the Longwood Group's customer services and support unit, to establish the company's first authorized site in Spain. As part of the agreement, Citogen will offer the 7,000-plex SomaScan® Assay and provide SomaScan data to their customers in Southern Europe supporting biological research across an array of disciplines including clinical research, population health studies and nutrigenomics.



For more than twenty years, SomaLogic has grown from its roots in the research lab to become a global leader in proteomics with technology that delivers the quality and quantity of biological insights life science researchers need - from lab to last mile.

"Our goal is to give research centers throughout Europe access to state-of-the-art technologies available in the market," said Longwood Group Chief Executive Officer Miguel Giralt. "By offering the SomaScan Platform in our portfolio of services, we complete the vision of providing translational research tools that our clients demand. The ability of the SomaScan technology to measure thousands of proteins in a single sample is a powerful tool for advancing our understanding of the biology of complex diseases."

Located in Zaragoza, Spain, Citogen offers specialized multiomic services in spatial transcriptomics, proteomics, personalized molecular diagnostics and accredited forensic genetics assays using NGS technology, under the requirements of ENAC (UNE-EN ISO/IEC 17025). The laboratory has more than 20 years of research laboratory experience, specializing in clinical, forensic and reproductive genetics.

"Spain's established network of research centers, universities and its growing number of biotech companies create great potential for expansion of our proteomics platform, which offers these researchers reliable throughput, reproducibility, high sensitivity and dynamic range," said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Adam Taich. "The Citogen laboratory has the ability to expand the reach of the SomaScan Platform in Europe and we are pleased to be working with this extraordinary research organization to provide their life sciences customers the technology and innovation that will propel their scientific endeavors forward."

Citogen joins Group 42 Healthcare in the Middle East, Biostar in China, Molecular Genomics in Singaporeand FonesLife in Japanas SomaLogic authorized sites around the world. SomaLogic also has authorized sites throughout the United States.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic is catalyzing drug research and development and biomarker identification as a global leader in proteomics technology. With a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample, SomaLogic can run 7,000 protein measurements, covering more than a third of the approximately 20,000 proteins in the human body and twice as many as other proteomic platforms. For more than 20 years we've supported pharmaceutical companies, and academic and contract research organizations who rely on our protein detection and analysis technologies to fuel drug, disease, and treatment discoveries in such areas as oncology, diabetes, and cardiovascular, liver and metabolic diseases. Find out more at www.somalogic.comand follow @somalogicon LinkedIn.

