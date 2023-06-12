Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Strengthens Executive Team with Addition of Maritime Veteran Patrik Dahlgren

MIAMI, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) ("NCLH" or the "Company"), a leading global cruise company that operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today welcomed cruise industry veteran Patrik Dahlgren as the Company's new Executive Vice President, Vessel Operations. Dahlgren will oversee marine and technical operations, hotel operations, entertainment, cruise programs and security across NCLH's three brands, reporting to NCLH President and CEO-Elect, Harry Sommer. Dahlgren succeeds Robin Lindsay who will serve as Executive Vice President, Newbuild and Refurbishment, overseeing the company's robust newbuild program and refurbishment projects.



"We are pleased to welcome Patrik and are confident his breadth of experience will greatly complement our executive leadership team," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer-elect of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "Patrik is a dynamic and forward-thinking strategic leader with a profound understanding of all facets of cruise operations, developed over the course of an impressive 20-plus-year career in the industry, making him uniquely qualified to assume this role. His accomplishments also include a track record of successfully building diverse, inclusive, and performance-oriented teams, which aligns closely with NCLH's core values and is an invaluable asset as we grow our fleet and strive to deliver on our business and financial goals."

Sommer continued, "We would also like to congratulate Robin as he focuses on overseeing our robust newbuild program - including seven exciting new ships scheduled for delivery across our three brands through 2028 - as well as refurbishment projects across the existing fleet. Having already led the introduction of 10 groundbreaking vessels during his tenure at the company, Robin was the natural choice for this role."

Dahlgren joins NCLH after having spent more than 23 years in leadership positions at Royal Caribbean Group, most recently as Senior Vice President of Global Marine Operations from 2016 to 2022. In that role, Dahlgren managed maritime operations and fleet optimization across all brands for more than 60 ships, providing direction for more than 10,000 team members. His responsibilities included working on design development of newbuild and innovation projects and steering the operator's energy and decarbonization program. Dahlgren was also instrumental to the cruise industry's post-COVID comeback as he served as a member of the Healthy Sail Panel, a group of world-renowned experts brought together in a collaborative effort between NCLH and Royal Caribbean Group. Dahlgren's previous roles at the company also included Vice President of Technical Operations (2014-2016) and Director of Newbuild and Innovation (2011-2013). Prior to joining shoreside management, he spent over a decade at sea including serving as Captain across a range of cruise ships, giving him firsthand knowledge of the ins and outs of ship operations.

"It's a tremendous honor to join the passionate and talented team at NCLH, a trio of brands that offers extraordinary vacations for its guests worldwide and upholds a consistent world-class product across its fleet and private island destinations," said Patrik Dahlgren, executive vice president, Vessel Operations of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "I began working on cruise ships in 1999 and this truly unique industry has had a special place in my heart ever since. I am excited for the opportunity to write the next chapter of my maritime career at an impressive organization like NCLH."

Dahlgren continued, "As a relationship-driven leader, I am a big believer in empowering people and strengthening cross functional collaboration to accelerate progress and achieve desired outcomes. As we look to the future, I hope to combine tradition, innovation and the power of digitalization and technology to help take NCLH to new heights. I am eager to hit the ground running and bring a fresh perspective as we collectively work to deliver exceptional vacation experiences for our guests and drive a positive impact on society and the environment."

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 30 ships and more than 60,000 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH has seven additional ships scheduled for delivery across its three brands, comprising nearly 19,000 berths. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com

