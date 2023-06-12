Lleida.net obtains a new Indian patent for its method for certifying the sending of electronic email, and exceeds 300

MADRID, Spain, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spanish listed company Lleida.net (OTCQX:LLEIF) (EPA:ALLLN) (BME:LLN), a leader in the registered electronic signature, notification and contracting industry, has reached a significant milestone with the granting of its 301st patent in India, this time for its innovative method of certifying the sending of emails.



The patent, numbered 434112 and granted by Intellectual Property India, reinforces the company's commitment to continue developing disruptive technologies to address the challenges of the digital world in the world's most populous market.

India has 1,428 million inhabitants and a penetration of more than 1.25 billion cell phones, of which more than 850 million are smartphones. Valid until 2033, and under the title "METHOD FOR CERTIFYING THE SENDING OF ELECTRONIC MAIL", it has the potential to generate profits for the company of around 10 million euros over the next decade.

In the words of Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of Lleida.net, "this latest achievement of our patent in India is a testament to our persistent focus on innovation and adapting to the changing dynamics of the digital world."

This same method, patented in 60 countries today, celebrated the milestone on May 29, 2023 of issuing the 100 millionth registered email since the service's inception in late 2012, with the second 50 million being generated over the past two years.

"The patents are a recognition of our team's work and an endorsement of our mission to develop disruptive technologies that solve real-world problems and drive digital transformation. This milestone is a further sign of our continued expansion and growth in international markets," he added.

The company, which is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris, BME Growth in Madrid and OTCQX in New York, has already obtained patent recognition in more than 60 countries around the world, 72 of which took place in Europe last March.

A recent study by Coller IP valued Lleida.net's SaaS intellectual property portfolio at 14.1 million euros, a figure that reflects the importance of these key intangible assets to the company.

Lleida.net's growth strategy includes a strong intellectual property and R&D policy, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalization policy. This strategic approach, together with its ability to innovate and adapt to market demands, has led the company to announce its best sales results since its foundation, with more than 20 million in revenues last year.