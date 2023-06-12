Block Green, a Switzerland-based Bitcoin liquidity protocol, and Merkle Standard, a US Bitcoin mining company, have announced a partnership aimed at transforming the financing landscape of Bitcoin mining. The collaboration allows Merkle Standard to leverage Block Green's innovative platform for hedging future revenue risks and accessing immediate liquidity at transparent and favorable rates.

Block Green is at the forefront of transforming the financing landscape within the Bitcoin ecosystem through its pioneering platform, they facilitate mining rewards streaming agreements utilizing Bitcoin script and custodial solutions, unlocking attractive opportunities for Bitcoin holders and miners. This transformative approach redefines the financing dynamics within the Bitcoin ecosystem, empowering participants with a new avenue for engaging in the market.

By leveraging the capabilities of Block Green's platform, datacenter operators can seize the opportunity to sell exposure to their future revenues at a discount, providing a practical financing option that addresses their liquidity needs. Simultaneously, BTC holders can benefit from the platform, yielding an attractive BTC native return.

Merkle Standard will sell exposure to 100 PH/s of hashrate over the duration of 30 days to a value of 7.5 BTC in immediate upfront liquidity. The trade has been filled by LPs including Luxor Tech, a mining software and services company.

"We are excited to partner with Merkle Standard and have them as one of the first clients to use our innovative liquidity solutions," said Sebastien Hess, CEO at Block Green. "Our platform empowers Bitcoin miners to unlock and access future liquidity and hedge revenue risks, driving growth capital coupled with risk mitigation for sophisticated mining operations."

Holden Guillies, Head of Research at Merkle Standard said "We are excited to collaborate with Block Green and be the first company to publicly announce a hashrate forward sale agreement on their platform. This innovative financial product provides us with a new way to manage risk by hedging mining difficulty while gaining upfront liquidity. We believe this partnership offers an essential tool to effectively plan, operate, and execute within the fast-moving Bitcoin mining industry.

About Block Green:

Block Green is a Bitcoin liquidity protocol that aims to transform the financing landscape within the Bitcoin ecosystem. The company is backed by top-tier investors including Founders Fund, Coinbase Ventures, and FJ Labs.

About Merkle Standard:

Merkle Standard is a premier digital asset mining company with 2.8 EH and a distinct focus on integrating data center infrastructure into industrial sites with the ability to repurpose heat. Merkle currently operates a 100 MW bitcoin mining site at a Paper Mill in Usk, Washington, and a 40 MW site in Spartanburg, South Carolina. At its Washington site, Merkle is a joint venture partner with Bitmain and is proud to have the largest deployment of hydro-cooled Bitcoin miners in North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230612242198/en/

Contacts:

Email contact@block.green

Phone +1 917 294 2686