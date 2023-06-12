ADHD Online LLC: ADHD Online Welcomes Dr. Barry Herman as Chief Medical Officer

The leading online ADHD treatment platform brings in Herman, who has more than two decades of managed care and pharmaceutical experience and is one of the leading experts in behavioral health.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / ADHD Online, the industry leader in virtual ADHD assessment and patient care plans, and its parent company, Mentavi Health, are excited to announce that Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM has joined as Chief Medical Officer. As a leading expert in behavioral health, Herman is a board-certified psychiatrist (adult psychiatry and child & adolescent psychiatry) with 25 years of executive leadership experience in the managed care, pharmaceutical, and digital therapeutics industries.

Dr. Herman states, "I am delighted to be joining the Mentavi Health team and share its mission to improve access to, and democratize, mental health assessment and treatment." He adds, "We want to set the bar high in providing gold-standard evidence-based, performance-based, and measurement-based assessment and treatment to our clients."

Herman is currently co-founder of a digital health and wellness company, Metis Minds, Inc. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the nonprofit organization, Project Healthy Minds, focused on reducing the stigma of mental illness and increasing access to treatment. He has a track record of success as a leader in industry and organized medicine.

"Dr. Herman joining the Mentavi leadership team comes at an exciting time of growth and new opportunities," Zach Booker, CEO of Mentavi Health, Inc., said. "Dr. Herman has a wealth of experience that will be beneficial to the growth of our company."

Dr. Herman believes scaling mental health services is critical to tackling the lack of access most Americans face. His interests include psychiatric administration and management, healthcare policy, psychopharmacological research, and the intersection of science and technology. Dr. Herman is the author of over 100 scientific abstracts and manuscripts. His research has been widely cited, and he has spoken and written on the topic of physician leadership and management.

"Dr. Herman has had a lifelong commitment to improving the lives of patients and their families," Booker said. "This represents a huge step forward in validating our model of assessment, diagnosis and treatment online, upholding the highest standards of clinical care."

His most recent positions include Chief Medical Officer of Atentiv Health and Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Tris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. He served as an Assembly Representative of the American Psychiatric Association (APA) for 15 years, is a past-President of the American Association for Psychiatric Administration and Leadership, and the recipient of the 2017 APA Administrative Psychiatry Award and the 2022 APA Assembly Ronald A. Shellow Award. He is a Distinguished Life Fellow of both the APA and the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.

Herman graduated with a B.A. degree in psychology from Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, before receiving a medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston. He did an internal medicine residency at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, followed by psychiatric residency training at Herrick Hospital and Health Center (now Sutter Alta Bates Summit Medical Center) in Berkeley, California, and a fellowship in child psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine, Children's Hospital at Stanford in Palo Alto, California. Herman received a master's degree in Medical Management (MMM) from Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Herman lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with his wife, a corporate attorney. In his spare time, he travels, listens to live music, enjoys great cuisine of all kinds, and collects rock-and-roll memorabilia and art and books by the British illustrator Ralph Steadman.

For more information, please visit https://adhdonline.com.

About ADHD Online

ADHD Online was founded in 2018 with the mission that everyone should have access to quality ADHD assessments regardless of who and where they are. The ADHD Online team is filled with industry experts across the United States who all share the same passion for ADHD and making sure patients have access to critical mental health services. ADHD Online is leading the way with being a critical voice for those who might be struggling with ADHD and is the only organization to offer HIPAA-secured ADHD assessments online with certified results from licensed psychologists. ADHD Online is active in all 50 states.

