New Territory Partners Announces It Has Agreed to Represent Miss A in Its Nationwide Expansion of Its Retail Stores

Miss A will expand its brick-and-mortar retail stores by targeting over 100 locations in the next few years.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / NTP is pleased to announce its agreement to represent Miss A in the nationwide expansion of its retail store format.

Doyle Liesenfelt, NTP Co-Founder, states, "We are committed to finding New Territory for Miss A in its expansion plans for Texas, Florida, Arizona, Georgia and the Carolinas. Miss A is a 25-unit bricks-and-clicks Missy retail chain with growth expectations for an additional 100 US locations over the next few years."

"Miss A is in a lane all to themselves," says Greg Vlahos, NTP Co-Founder. Vlahos also mentions that "Miss A will continue to add value to shopping centers across the country with its affordable Missy skincare, makeup, and accessories business model."

About Miss A

It all started in 2013 ... The Texas brand has expanded to over 300 employees and 25 retail stores with plans to add an additional 100 stores within the next few years.

Their site, shopmissa.com, gets 1.5+ million visitors per month and the brand has over 100 million views on the shopmissa hashtag on social media. Miss A is the ultimate beauty shopping experience where customers can just have fun while not breaking the bank, with quality products starting at just $1.00. In 2016, Chief Merchandising Officer (CMO) Jean Baik took her passion for beauty to the next level by launching her own line of makeup and tools, AOA Studio. Since launching, the brand has experienced tremendous growth and success and was nominated for Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies list at #68 in Retail. The brand has been featured in top media outlets like Today Show, Good Morning America, Allure, WWD, InStyle, Refinery29 and more. Her husband, Kenneth, will continue to expand the operational side of the business in his role as CEO.

About New Territory Partners

The NTP team members have a longstanding history in the leasing and development of Texas regional malls, open-air lifestyle shopping centers and mixed-use properties. Some examples are The Houston Galleria, Dallas Galleria, Stonebriar Centre, The Woodlands Mall, The Domain, The Shops at Clearfork and The Shops at La Cantera. Over the years, the team has been responsible for the leasing and development of over 30 million square feet of retail space with an estimated annual NOI exceeding $600 million. Our Core services include Landlord Representation, Tenant Representation, Development Strategies, Merchandising Strategies, Deal Negotiations and Retailer Growth Strategies.

NTP current client list includes Transformco, Miss A, AO Fragrance, Torpedo World and others.

For more information on New Territory Partners, go to: ntpre.com.

For more information, press only:

NTP

New Territory Partners

We Are Retail.

Doyle Liesenfelt

214-215-6868

doyle@ntpre.com

For more information on Miss A go to: shopmissa.com

