bit.bio, the cell coding company, today announces the appointment of Dr Michael Booth as Senior Vice President, External Affairs and Investor Relations. In this role, he will be responsible for building and managing relationships with capital markets participants, enhancing communications strategies, and furthering bit.bio's mission of coding cells for novel cures. Dr Booth joins bit.bio from Crescendo Biologics where he was responsible for financial strategy and reporting as well as global investor relations and communications.

"I am very excited to join bit.bio as the company continues to scale its technology and its product offering, while also building out a cell therapy pipeline," said Dr Booth. "Every team member I have met has tremendous passion for the bit.bio mission. The company's cellular programming technology has transformational potential across multiple aspects of our industry from regenerative medicine to drug discovery. I look forward to fully exploiting our value proposition with investors and cementing our position as a leader in synthetic biology for human health."

Dr Booth brings over 20 years' experience in the capital markets, including leadership roles in investor relations and financial communications, making him a valuable addition to the bit.bio team. Throughout his career, he has successfully positioned organisations for growth, developed effective investor engagement strategies, and played a key role in executing funding rounds. His extensive expertise in engaging the investment community and his strategic approach to investor relations will play a vital role in supporting bit.bio's growth and market presence.

CFO Bernhard Klemen said:

"We are very pleased to welcome Mike to the bit.bio senior leadership team. As a proven investor relations leader with excellent capital markets relationships on both sides of the Atlantic, Mike will immediately broaden our network and strengthen our communications with both current and new investors as we continue to execute our mission to code cells for novel cures."

Dr Michael Booth was most recently CFO at Crescendo Biologics where he was responsible for financial strategy and reporting as well as for global investor relations and communications. He has also served as Division Vice President, Investor Relations Corporate Responsibility at Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY). Before that, he was Senior Vice President, Communications Corporate Affairs at Algeta ASA, where he was responsible for corporate communications and capital markets strategies. Prior to Algeta, Mike was Managing Director at The Trout Group, where he helped build the European client base of biotech and healthcare companies, delivering strategic and investor relations consultancy services. He has also held pan-European biotechnology equity research roles at Canaccord, Bank of America, and UBS Investment Bank. Mike earned his DPhil in Neuroscience from the University of Oxford and graduated from the University of St Andrews with a BSc in Psychology.

bit.bio is a synthetic biology company providing human cells for research, drug discovery and cell therapy, enabling a new generation of medicines. This is possible with our precision cellular reprogramming technology, opti-ox a breakthrough gene engineering approach that enables unlimited batches of any human cell to be manufactured consistently at scale through direct reprogramming of stem cells. The company was founded in 2016 by Dr Mark Kotter from his labs at the University of Cambridge after his discovery of the opti-ox technology. It has raised over $150m in funding so far, has over 180 employees and is headquartered in Cambridge, UK and San Francisco, US.

