Global FTIR Spectrometer Market to Surpass USD 2.23 Billion By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global FTIR Spectrometer Market Segments - by Type (Portable Type and Laboratory Type), by Application (Petrochemical Engineering, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Analysis, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 1.49 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 2.23 billion expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% by the end of 2031. Increasing technological advancements in FTIR spectrometer is likely to boost the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bruker

PerkinElmer Inc.

SHIMADZU CORPORATION

ABB

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

JASCO

Torontech Inc.

NETZSCH Group

ARCoptix

Lumex Instruments

Highlights on the Segments of the Global FTIR Spectrometer Market

On the basis of region, the global FTIR spectrometer market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market, due to the increasing R&D investments in the pharma and life sciences research institutes.

Europe is expected to be a rapidly growing region in the global market during the projected period during the forecast period due to the availability of skilled labor.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Infrared spectroscopy evaluates energy absorption in liquid, gas, or solid pharmaceutical samples.

FTIR spectroscopy is the common form of infrared spectroscopy used to determine molecule structure and composition.

This technology has applications in the medication development process. It assures regulatory compliance by rapidly screening raw materials and intermediates.

High demand for FTIR spectrometers from the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to fuel the market during the forecast period.

The portable segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising use of portable FTIR spectrometers for process monitoring and quality control.

segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising use of portable FTIR spectrometers for process monitoring and quality control. The pharmaceutical industry segment is likely to hold a major share of the market owing to the increasing global demand for vaccines and medications.

Global FTIR Spectrometer Market Segments - by Type (Portable Type and Laboratory Type), by Application (Petrochemical Engineering, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Analysis, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Key Segments Covered

Type

Portable Type

Laboratory Type

Application

Petrochemical Engineering

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Analysis

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

