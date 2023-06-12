Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.06.2023 | 16:24
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global FTIR Spectrometer Market to Surpass USD 2.23 Billion By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global FTIR Spectrometer Market Segments - by Type (Portable Type and Laboratory Type), by Application (Petrochemical Engineering, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Analysis, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 1.49 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 2.23 billion expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% by the end of 2031. Increasing technological advancements in FTIR spectrometer is likely to boost the market during the forecast period.

Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Bruker
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • SHIMADZU CORPORATION
  • ABB
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • JASCO
  • Torontech Inc.
  • NETZSCH Group
  • ARCoptix
  • Lumex Instruments

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/4127

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include type, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/4127

Highlights on the Segments of the Global FTIR Spectrometer Market

On the basis of region, the global FTIR spectrometer market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market, due to the increasing R&D investments in the pharma and life sciences research institutes.

Europe is expected to be a rapidly growing region in the global market during the projected period during the forecast period due to the availability of skilled labor.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/ftir-spectrometer-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

  • Infrared spectroscopy evaluates energy absorption in liquid, gas, or solid pharmaceutical samples.
  • FTIR spectroscopy is the common form of infrared spectroscopy used to determine molecule structure and composition.
  • This technology has applications in the medication development process. It assures regulatory compliance by rapidly screening raw materials and intermediates.
  • High demand for FTIR spectrometers from the pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to fuel the market during the forecast period.
  • The portable segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising use of portable FTIR spectrometers for process monitoring and quality control.
  • The pharmaceutical industry segment is likely to hold a major share of the market owing to the increasing global demand for vaccines and medications.

Read 175 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Global FTIR Spectrometer Market Segments - by Type (Portable Type and Laboratory Type), by Application (Petrochemical Engineering, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Analysis, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 - 2031"

Get Full Access to this Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/4127

Key Segments Covered

Type

  • Portable Type
  • Laboratory Type

Application

  • Petrochemical Engineering
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Food Analysis
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Other Related Reports:

  • Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometers Market Segments - by Category (Linearly Polarized Light Sources, Circularly Polarized Sources, and Multiple Light Sources), Applications (Pharmaceutical Industry, Government, Private Research Organizations, and Contract Research Organizations), and Regions (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 - 2028
  • Global Atomic Emission Spectrometer Market by Type (Spark Atomic Emission Spectrometer, Photoelectric Atomic Emission Spectrometer, Vacuum Atomic Emission Spectrometer, Energy Dispersive Spectrometer, Others), By Application ( Steel Industry, Geology, Petrochemical, Aerospace & Defense, Others) And By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), Forecast From 2022 To 2030
  • Global Laser induced Plasma Spectrometers Market by Type (Handheld, Desktop), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Industrial, Environmental Testing, Biotechnology, Food & Beverage, Others), and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), Forecast To 2028
  • Global Electromagnetic Spectrometer Market by Type (Atomic Spectrometer, Molecular Spectrometer), By Application (Agriculture, Astronomy, Automotive, Biotechnology, Chemical), And by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as small & medium businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:
Alex Mathews
7th Floor, Siddh Icon,
Baner Road, Pune.
Maharashtra - 411045. India.
Phone: +1 909 414 1393
Email: sales@growthmarketreports.com
Web: https://growthmarketreports.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/growth_reports
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-ftir-spectrometer-market-to-surpass-usd-2-23-billion-by-2031-growth-market-reports-301848116.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
