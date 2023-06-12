Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 12
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
DAVID KEMP
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)
LEI
549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
b)
Nature of the transaction
EXERCISE AND RETENTION NET OF ASSOCIATED TAX LIABILITY OF NIL COST BONUS PLAN SHARE OPTIONS NOT SUBJECT TO PERFORMANCE CONDITIONS
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
30,312 options exercised at £NIL per share
14,883 options sold at £1.35 per share
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-06-12
f)
Place of the transaction
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE