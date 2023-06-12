SmartSearch Named as 2023 Top HR Technology Provider

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / SmartSearch Inc. proudly announces its inclusion as a Top HR Tech Solution for 2023.



Awarded by CIO Applications, SmartSearch was recognized as a stand-out within the field of HR technology for its commitment to developing a platform designed to capture and centralize data for hiring managers and corporate recruiting professionals alike. With a fully customizable platform, recruiting teams have been able to configure, finetune, and automate their messaging and cadence to execute candidate engagement strategies aligned with their company culture.

"I am immensely proud that CIO Applications has recognized our efforts," stated Debra Simms, VP of Client Success, SmartSearch Inc. "This prestigious recognition highlights our relentless dedication to revolutionizing the recruitment landscape with our next-gen platform."

CIO Application's Top HR Tech Solutions Provider Awards is an industry honor given to ten technology companies each year that are at the forefront of providing HR tech solutions and transforming businesses.

"Over the past 12 months, we have made significant investments in all areas of SmartSearch. Seeing our growth and investment pay dividends is exciting. Our ability to meet client needs has never been better, and our product has never looked better," stated LJ Morris, President & CTO, SmartSearch Inc.

About SmartSearch®.

Since 1986, SmartSearch, Inc. has led the way in the development and deployment of quality talent management and recruiting software. For over three decades, SmartSearch® has been creating digital solutions to streamline sourcing, recruiting, and hiring through one easy-to-use system. We are committed to helping our clients stay ahead of the curve in the ever-changing recruitment landscape. For more information, visit www.smartsearchinc.com.

