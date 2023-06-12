Axelspace Corporation, a microsatellite pioneer, has established the "Green Spacecraft Standard 1.0," intending to balance space business and sustainability. We will comply with the guideline during the life cycle of satellites and actively promote it so that sustainable space business will become an industry standard.

What is the Green Spacecraft Standard 1.0?

The guideline for sustainability throughout the entire life cycle of satellites was settled by Axelspace, which has been promoting the space business since the 2000s.

We will apply these guidelines to future AxelLiner business together with spacecraft manufacturing alliance companies.

https://www.axelspace.com/assets/pdf/sustainability/greenspacecraftstandard_en.pdf

Green Spacecraft Standard 1.0 1. Introduction 1.1 Acronyms 2. For Sustainable Earth 2.1 Green Procurement 2.2 Green Manufacturing Testing 2.3 Green Transportation 3. For Sustainable Space 3.1 Prevention of Debris Release 3.2 Post Mission Disposal (PMD) 3.3 Orbital Collision Avoidance (COLA: COLlision Avoidance) With Debris and Other Satellites 3.4 Collaboration With SSA Agencies and Other Satellite Operators 3.5 Orbital Object Detection, Identification, and Tracking 3.6 Third Party Review

Contributing to the establishment of practical industry standards

We set a higher standard than the guidelines provided by national governments and international organizations. It is also compliant with the FCC's new rules to dispose of used satellites within five years after their operation, as well as the SSR, a sustainability rating system for space operators that has been proposed mainly in Europe. In collaboration with Professor Yasuyuki Miyazaki of the Department of Aerospace Engineering at Nihon University, we will actively formulate and promote international guidelines, including popularizing SSR in the Asia-Pacific region.

Includes debris prevention measures and global environmental considerations during manufacturing in addition to collision avoidance

We announced "AxelLiner," a one-stop service for microsatellites last year. We settled "Green Spacecraft Standard 1.0" to reduce the environmental impact of spacecraft manufacturing as much as possible, in addition to not increasing space debris. It goes beyond the installation of anti-debris devices, which has always been a focus of space sustainability, incorporating a wide range of criteria to minimize the environmental impact of satellite projects throughout their life cycle, from the satellite design phase to the end of the mission in space, both on Earth and in space. We also plan to update this guideline through technological advances and dialogue within the space business industry.

As an environmentally advanced company, we will continue to lead the industry in sustainability efforts while conducting our business activities in a way that is considerate to the environment of the earth and space.

https://www.axelspace.com/news/greenspacecraftstandard/

