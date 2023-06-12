Viral Vector Manufacturing Market worth $12.8 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The viral vector manufacturing industry is poised for significant growth and innovation in the near future. As gene therapy and vaccine development continue to advance, the demand for viral vectors, which serve as delivery vehicles for therapeutic genes or vaccine antigens, is expected to rise. In response, the industry is focusing on optimizing manufacturing processes to meet the increasing demand for high-quality viral vectors. Advanced technologies, such as suspension cell culture systems, single-use bioreactors, and automation, will play a key role in improving production efficiency and scalability. Moreover, the development of novel viral vector platforms with enhanced transduction efficiency and targeting capabilities will open up new possibilities for precise and effective gene therapies. Regulatory agencies are also actively involved in establishing guidelines and standards for viral vector manufacturing, ensuring product safety and quality. Additionally, collaborations between academic institutions, biotech companies, and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) will facilitate knowledge sharing and technology transfer, fostering further advancements in the field. Overall, the near future of viral vector manufacturing holds immense potential, paving the way for transformative gene therapies and innovative vaccines that will revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.5 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $12.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of this market is driven by rising prevalence of target diseases and disorders, the availability of funding for gene therapy development, effectiveness of viral vectors in gene therapy delivery, and ongoing research into viral vector-based gene and cell therapies, leading to expanded applications and adoption of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing technologies.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Viral Vector Manufacturing Market"

363 - Tables

50 - Figures

332 - Pages

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $5.5 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $12.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 18.2% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Product & Service, Workflow, Application, Disease Indication, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Leveraging digital to facilitate operational excellence Key Market Drivers Effectiveness of viral vectors

The Plasmid DNA segment accounted for the largest share, by type in the viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market in 2022.

By type, the viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market has been further categorized as viral vector and plasmid DNA. The plasmid DNA segment held the largest share of the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in 2022. This can be attributed to Increasing R&D and the growing launches of plasmid DNA production platforms. Plasmid DNA plays a crucial role in this research and developments. Plasmids are often used in genetic engineering and biotechnology for various purposes, including gene cloning, gene expression, and recombinant protein production.

The downstream manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of the workflow segment in the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in 2022.

Based on workflow, the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market has been segmented into upstream manufacturing and downstream manufacturing. The downstream manufacturing segment held the largest market share in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to development of efficient purification techniques and processes that result in high yields of purified products.

The North America region catered the largest share of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in 2022.

The viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in North America has experienced significant growth in recent years, showcasing a robust expansion trajectory, owing to the well-established research infrastructure, strong pharmaceutical and biotech industry, increasing government support for life science research, technological advancements in viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing technologies, and collaborative initiatives contribute to the growth of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in the North America region. Additionally, North America faces a significant burden of chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region drives the demand for viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing for both research and clinical applications.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases Availability of funding for development of gene therapy Effectiveness of viral vectors Ongoing research on viral vector-based gene and cell therapies

Restraints:

High operational costs associated with cell and gene therapy manufacturing Short shelf life of viral vectors

Opportunities:

Smart capital deployment and planning for scalability Leveraging digital tools to facilitate operational excellence

Challenges:

Risk of mutagenesis and other unwanted outcomes Individual optimization and low yield

Key Market Players:

Key players in the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market include Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Catalent Inc. (US), WuXi AppTec (China), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), GenScript Biotech Corporation (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Oxford Biomedica (UK), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Precision Biosciences (US), Bluebird Bio, Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), SIRON Biotech (Germany), VGXI, Inc. (US), Waisman Biomanufacturing (US), Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Belgium), PlasmidFactory GmbH (Germany), ATUM (US), Addgene (US), Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (UK), Batavia biosciences (Netherlands), and Altogen Biosystems (US).

Recent Developments:

In August 2022, MERCK KGaA the VirusExpress 293 Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Production Platform, which offers a full viral vector manufacturing offering including AAV, Lentiviral vectors.

In May 2022, Catalent Inc., launched UpTempo Virtuoso platform process for the development and manufacturing of adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Advantages:

Scalability: The viral vector manufacturing market offers scalable production processes to meet the increasing demand for viral vectors. This scalability allows for efficient and cost-effective production of viral vectors, accommodating the needs of both research and clinical applications.

Advanced Technology: The industry leverages advanced technologies, such as bioreactor systems, single-use systems, and automation, to optimize manufacturing processes. These technologies improve productivity, enhance quality control, and streamline production, ensuring consistent and reliable viral vector manufacturing.

Therapeutic Potential: Viral vectors serve as critical tools in gene therapy, enabling the delivery of therapeutic genes to target cells. The viral vector manufacturing market plays a pivotal role in enabling the development and production of gene therapies, offering significant therapeutic potential for a wide range of genetic disorders and diseases.

Diverse Applications: Viral vectors find applications beyond gene therapy, including vaccine development, regenerative medicine, and cancer immunotherapy. The viral vector manufacturing market caters to these diverse applications, providing the necessary infrastructure and expertise to support research and development efforts in various fields.

Regulatory Support: Regulatory agencies are actively involved in establishing guidelines and standards for viral vector manufacturing. This support ensures compliance with safety and quality standards, facilitating the translation of viral vector-based therapies from preclinical research to clinical applications.

Collaborations and Partnerships: The viral vector manufacturing market encourages collaborations and partnerships among academic institutions, biotechnology companies, and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). These collaborations foster knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and the sharing of manufacturing expertise, driving advancements in viral vector manufacturing.

Market Growth and Investment Opportunities: The growing demand for viral vectors in gene therapy and vaccine development fuels market growth and presents investment opportunities. The viral vector manufacturing market offers attractive prospects for investors and stakeholders, with the potential for significant returns on investment.

Patient Impact: The viral vector manufacturing market plays a crucial role in translating scientific advancements into tangible patient benefits. By enabling the production of viral vectors, the market contributes to the development of innovative gene therapies and vaccines that have the potential to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes.

Market Competitiveness: The viral vector manufacturing market is characterized by healthy competition among industry players. This fosters innovation, encourages continuous improvement, and drives the development of more efficient and cost-effective manufacturing processes.

Global Reach: The viral vector manufacturing market has a global reach, serving the needs of researchers, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The availability of viral vectors on a global scale ensures that groundbreaking therapies and vaccines can reach populations in need, contributing to the advancement of global healthcare.

Overall, the viral vector manufacturing market offers numerous advantages, including scalability, advanced technology, therapeutic potential, diverse applications, regulatory support, collaborations, investment opportunities, patient impact, market competitiveness, and global reach. These factors contribute to the growth and success of the viral vector manufacturing industry, fostering the development of transformative therapies and driving innovation in healthcare.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market - Report Highlights:

The market study does not cover the market size in terms of volume.

Market sizes are updated for the base year (2022) and the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Updated market dynamics, trends impacting customer's business, pricing analysis, value chain analysis, ecosystem analysis, regulatory analysis, Porter's analysis, technology analysis, key conferences & events in 2023-2024, patent analysis, and key stakeholders & buying criteria have been added in the market overview chapter.

By product & service and by workflow segments are newly added to the updated report.

The previous version of the report was dedicated to viral vector manufacturing only. The current report is updated to include products & services used in manufacturing viral vectors and plasmid DNA.

In the new edition of the report, the country/regional-level market for Brazil and the Rest of Latin America has been added to the Latin America region. The country-level market for South Korea has also been added to the Asia Pacific region.

Key market strategies/right to win, market share analysis for 2022, revenue analysis, and competitive leadership mapping for top players and SMEs have been added in the competitive landscape section of the report. The updated version of the report includes the revenue share analysis of key market players from 2020 to 2022.

The updated competitive leadership mapping outputs a comprehensive study of the key vendors offering viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing products and services. The top 25 vendors were shortlisted from a list of 50+ vendors, and these were evaluated based on the market share/ranking and product footprint, rated, and positioned on a 2x2 quadrant, referred to as Company Evaluation Quadrant, categorizing them as 'Star,' 'Emerging Leader,' 'Pervasive,' and 'Emerging Companies.'

In the updated competitive leadership mapping of key startup vendors offering viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing products and services, the top 10 vendors were shortlisted from a list of 50+ vendors. These were evaluated based on the market share/ranking and product footprint, rated, and positioned on a 2x2 quadrant, referred to as Competitive Leadership Quadrant, categorizing them as 'Progressive Companies,' 'Starting Blocks,' 'Responsive Companies,' and 'Dynamic Companies.

Additional company profiles have been added (a total of 25 companies profiled).

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2022 for each listed company in a graphical representation. This will help analyze the present status of profiled companies in financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and focus of business segments for the highest revenue-generating segment.

Tracking the product & service portfolios of prominent market players helps analyze the major products & services in the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. The new edition of the report provides an updated product & service portfolio of the companies profiled.

Recent developments help understand market trends and the growth strategies adopted by players in the market. Product launches have increased in the last three years (January 2020 to May 2023).

The current edition of the report includes global and regional assessments of the economic & financial recession.

