Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.6.2023

|Enento Group Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT 12.6.2023
|Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.6.2023
|Trade date
|12.6.2023
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ENENTO
|Amount
|2,000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|19.3029
|EUR
|Total cost
|38,605.80
|EUR
|Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 161 900 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 12.6.2023
|On behalf of Enento Group Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
