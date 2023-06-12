Ritani Adds Semi-Fine Jewelry Products to Inventory

Ritani has expanded its fashion jewelry inventory and now is offering customers a selection of gold-plated and gold-filled pieces that include earrings, necklaces, and bracelets.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Ritani, the leading online seller of natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and fine jewelry has added a line of semi-fine jewelry that gives consumers a lower-price point fashion jewelry offering just in time for Wedding Season 2023.

Ritani Gold Plated Opalite Star Huggies

Ritani Gold Plated Opalite Star Huggies sold for $48.

The collection currently includes necklaces, earrings, and bracelets that range from $32 to $84. The designs have classic staple pieces with a mix of modern styles to suit today's fashionable shoppers. Ritani's first-ever semi-fine fashion jewelry collection is curated with on-trend items perfect for gifting or accessorizing a personal wardrobe. This collection mixes gold-plated, cubic zirconia, crystals, and gold-filled jewelry. Products in this collection ship via standard USPS shipping.

"Ritani has always been known for high-quality products that people can be proud to wear. We wanted to offer a more diverse portfolio of products that are available for more people to enjoy. Jewelry is something that can make people feel beautiful, and that doesn't always need to be luxury pieces," said Ria Papasifakis, Head of Product at Ritani.

To view Ritani's semi-fine collection, visit: https://www.ritani.com/collections/semi-fine-jewelry

