Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2023) - The University of Ottawa conferred an Honorary Doctorate on Perry N. Dellelce at a Special Convocation Ceremony held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Ottawa, Canada. Perry is the Co-founder and Managing Partner of Wildeboer Dellelce LLP, one of Canada's preeminent corporate finance law firms.

This is Perry's third Honorary Doctorate degree. In addition to the University of Ottawa's Honorary Doctorate, in 2017, Perry received an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from Laurentian University at its Convocation Ceremony in Sudbury, Canada and in 2022, Perry received an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from Western University at its Convocation Ceremony in London, Canada.

Perry is the ultimate volunteer. He epitomizes everlasting dedication to the communities and causes closest to him. His range of volunteer and philanthropic activities covers health care, sport and education. His tireless support and dedication to the causes he supports have been instrumental in the success of charities and not-for-profit organizations across Canada, including Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, the Canadian Olympic Foundation, the Cathedral District Campaign in support of the Archdiocese of Toronto, the University of Ottawa reIMAGINE Campaign, the Western University Entrepreneurship Board and the University of Notre Dame Business Advisory Council.

Perry is well known in many circles for his contagious and entrepreneurial spirit and drive, which he applies to both business and his volunteerism. Since graduating from the University of Ottawa's Faculty of Law, Perry has been actively involved in the university's community as an alumnus and all-around supporter of the school and its community and is a named member of the University of Ottawa's Common Law Honour Society - the most prestigious alumni distinction presented by the university's Faculty of Law, Common Law Section.

Wildeboer Dellelce and the WD Group of Companies congratulate Perry on this humbling and distinguished accomplishment.

