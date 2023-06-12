Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2023) - Axton Global, an international provider of trade finance solutions and credit insurance services, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Howden Broking, the largest insurance broker in Europe. This collaboration brings together Axton Global's expertise in the Chinese credit insurance market and Howden's extensive market knowledge and access to a vast network of clients across Europe.

"We believe that combining our expertise in the Chinese credit insurance market with Howden's market knowledge and client network will unlock tremendous opportunities for both companies," said George Adler, Founding Partner of Axton Global. "This partnership marks an important milestone in our strategy to build a robust partnership ecosystem with major players in the credit insurance market worldwide. It will enable us to provide enhanced access to trade finance solutions for customers in 82 countries across six continents."

Axton Global's trade finance solutions are specifically tailored to importers worldwide who purchase goods from China. These solutions are backed by Sinosure - China Export Credit Insurance Corporation. Through Sinosure's credit insurance tool, importers can secure trade credits for up to 120 days directly with Chinese suppliers.

With offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, London, Lisbon, and Dubai, Axton Global has established a global presence and serves clients across a wide range of industries.

"As a Sinosure evangelist dedicated to promoting Sinosure services on the international stage, our mission is to educate and provide access to trade credits backed by Sinosure to importers worldwide," comments George Adler. "Our goal is to ensure equal opportunities and accessibility to this service for both small and medium enterprises and well-established businesses. Achieving this ambitious objective requires a team of strong and reliable partners.

Partnerships with esteemed companies like Howden enable us to effectively deliver our message and values to clients across 45 countries. By joining forces, we can focus on our core activities, constantly improving our services, and delivering an exceptional level of service to our clients. We firmly believe that our offering will seamlessly complement Howden's portfolio of services, bringing them additional business opportunities and enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

Together, we strive to make trade finance solutions more accessible, empowering businesses of all sizes to engage in international trade with confidence. Through this partnership, we aim to create a mutually beneficial relationship that propels our shared mission forward, fostering growth and success for our clients and stakeholders alike."

