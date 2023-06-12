Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from June 05 to June 09, 2023:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
05/06/2023
303,060
55.651928
16,865,873.39
XPAR
05/06/2023
150,000
55.663123
8,349,468.49
CEUX
05/06/2023
40,000
55.665781
2,226,631.24
TQEX
05/06/2023
28,000
55.643345
1,558,013.67
AQEU
06/06/2023
316,030
54.108370
17,099,868.02
XPAR
06/06/2023
150,000
54.090830
8,113,624.54
CEUX
06/06/2023
40,000
54.088637
2,163,545.46
TQEX
06/06/2023
30,000
54.097148
1,622,914.45
AQEU
07/06/2023
320,766
54.457076
17,467,978.56
XPAR
07/06/2023
149,579
54.497658
8,151,705.21
CEUX
07/06/2023
38,524
54.487020
2,099,057.94
TQEX
07/06/2023
23,524
54.465831
1,281,254.22
AQEU
08/06/2023
311,295
55.182142
17,177,924.96
XPAR
08/06/2023
150,000
55.190184
8,278,527.59
CEUX
08/06/2023
40,000
55.191381
2,207,655.25
TQEX
08/06/2023
24,200
55.201402
1,335,873.92
AQEU
09/06/2023
312,946
54.934720
17,191,600.89
XPAR
09/06/2023
150,000
54.923959
8,238,593.85
CEUX
09/06/2023
40,000
54.919327
2,196,773.08
TQEX
09/06/2023
25,000
54.920761
1,373,019.03
AQEU
Total
2,642,924
54.863441
144,999,903.75
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
