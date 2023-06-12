Regulatory News:

Disclosure of the Transactions Carried out by Teleperformance Group, Inc. on Teleperformance SE shares

Transactions carried out in connection with the agreement entered into on June 2, 2023, between Teleperformance Group, Inc. (100% US subsidiary of Teleperformance SE) and Goldman Sachs International:

Date Purchases Number of shares Average purchase price (in €)1 Total amount total (in €) 06/05/2023 Purchases 3,888 140.4153 545 934,69 06/06/2023 Purchases 3,888 138.2912 537,676.19 06/07/2023 Purchases 8,531 142.1042 1,212,290.93 06/08/2023 Purchases 3,774 141.2636 533,128.83 06/09/2023 Purchases 4,888 145.2988 710,220.53 TOTAL Purchases 24,969 141.4746 3,539,251.16

1 Gross average purchase price.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP) is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

