MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wallbox (NYSE:WBX); a global leader in electric vehicle ("EV") charging and energy management solutions, has announced its decision to incorporate the option for NACS ("North American Charging Standard") connectors into its DC Fast Charger ("DCFC"), Supernova. Wallbox is dedicated to accelerating the adoption of electric mobility through seamless and convenient charging experiences, and ensuring compatibility with the NACS is another step in that direction.

The NACS is a proven and increasingly accepted charging protocol in the North American EV market. It enables compatibility between charging stations and a variety of electric vehicles, allowing users to connect and recharge their EVs hassle-free.

Supernova, Wallbox's DCFC capable of charging up to 180kW, is set to enter the North American market later this year. Already sold in 33 countries worldwide, Supernova has been designed to meet the industry's need for reliable and efficient public charging that benefits both electric vehicle drivers and chargepoint operators. The integration of the NACS into its product lineup is a crucial step in Wallbox's commitment to expanding the versatility and accessibility of its charging solutions.

Enric Asuncion, CEO and co-founder of Wallbox, commented: "At Wallbox, we understand the importance of interoperability, which drives us to design chargers that are universally compatible. Incorporating the NACS aligns with our vision of creating a frictionless charging experience for all EV drivers. As a vertically integrated company, we can rapidly integrate these advancements, supporting industry shifts that make EV charging simpler and accelerating the transition to sustainable transportation."

The integration of the Tesla NACS standard into Wallbox charging solutions is part of the company's ongoing efforts to create the best EV charging technology to meet drivers' needs in North America. Wallbox remains at the forefront of innovation, continuously adapting to the evolving needs of the market and driving the adoption of electric mobility worldwide.

All Supernova chargers produced in Wallbox's Arlington facility are expected to meet Buy America requirements.

For more information about Wallbox and its range of EV charging solutions, please visit www.wallbox.com.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 113 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs more than 1,250 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the private placement. The words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," ""target," will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Wallbox's history of operating losses as an early stage company; the adoption and demand for electric vehicles including the success of alternative fuels, changes to rebates, tax credits and the impact of government incentives; Wallbox's ability to successfully manage its growth; the accuracy of Wallbox's forecasts and projections including those regarding its market opportunity; competition; risks related to health pandemics including those of COVID-19; losses or disruptions in Wallbox's supply or manufacturing partners; impacts resulting from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; risks related to macro-economic conditions and inflation; Wallbox's reliance on the third-parties outside of its control; risks related to Wallbox's technology, intellectual property and infrastructure; as well as the other important factors discussed and incorporated by reference under the heading "Risk Factors" in Wallbox's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investors Relations section of Wallbox's website at investors.wallbox.com. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statement that Wallbox makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Wallbox disclaims any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Elyce Behrsin, Head of Global Public Relations

elyce.behrsin@wallbox.com



Wallbox Investor Contact:

Matt Tractenberg

VP, Investor Relations

Matt.Tractenberg@wallbox.com

+1 404-574-1504