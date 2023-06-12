Regulatory News:

On the occasion of the PATRAM symposium, the international conference devoted to the packaging and transport of radioactive materials, being held today in Juan-les-Pins, France, Orano NPS, the Orano group's nuclear logistics subsidiary, has signed a contract with Japanese nuclear fuel manufacturer MNF (Mitsubishi Nuclear Fuel) to join a package share group dedicated to DN30 casks.

This is an innovative service offering for the nuclear industry, which consists in the formation of a package-share group for the transportation of enriched uranium (UF6), modeled on car-sharing and based on use rather than individual ownership. MHI will have access to a common fleet according to its own specific needs.

This new service provides for simplified and competitive management of UF6 transport operations, thanks to the pooling of a fleet sized to meet requirements including load peaks. The service also includes the provision of centralized fleet management centers where the packaging fleet is stored, with specialized resources for DN30 inspection, maintenance and re-certification. Finally, the service package includes a specialized service to guarantee continuity of approvals and availability of the DN30 casks.

This rental-sharing service is intended to be offered to all Orano NPS customers worldwide.

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges. Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle. Every day, the Orano group's 17,000 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About Orano NPS

With over 60 years experience, Orano NPS, a subsidiary of the Orano group, provides global logistics solutions to its customers throughout the world, ranging from the design of packages, together with their approval and manufacture, through to nuclear materials transport operations. Orano NPS carries out more than 6,000 transport operations each year worldwide, meeting the highest French and international safety standards.

