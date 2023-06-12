Russo New York Pizzeria: Chef Anthony Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen Inks a Multi-Unit Agreement to Bring New York-Style Pizza to the Philippines

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Russo's New York Pizzeria, the nation's only chef-driven New York-style pizzeria and Italian restaurant franchise concept, announces its first location in Manila, the Philippines. Chef Russo inked a multi-unit development agreement to open 10-plus stores with the Le Frank Group. Janica Lao states, "We look forward to bringing a taste of Little Italy to the Philippines market. We are excited about Russo's New York Pizzeria's fresh-made pizza and Italian cuisine." Russo's is a unique pizza franchise concept that offers many great fresh-made menu items made with premium, high-quality ingredients with no commissary. Your community would love the flavors that Russo's brings to the market.

Russo's New York Pizzeria

Russo's logo

The restaurant will serve the community fresh-made, premium New York-style pizzas, and pastas. The menu will feature Russo's famous thin-crust brick oven pizzas by the slice, salads, calzones, and pastas, including homemade Lasagna, Fettuccine Alfredo, Truffle Mushroom Pizza, Prosciutto & Fig Pizza, fresh soups, and featuring made-in-house burrata cheese. The menu offers patrons gluten-free and vegan options, allowing guests to taste Italian food while adhering to their lifestyle and dietary needs.

"2023 is already a huge year for the Russo's franchise family, which boasted international growth as well as the opening of our 50th restaurant," says Anthony Russo, Head Chef and CEO of Russo's. This speaks to the Russo Brand and Family Promise, 'If it isn't fresh, don't serve it.'"

Recently, Russo's opened new international locations in Doha, Qatar, and the Park Avenue Mall in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, stores in Frisco, TX; Morton Ranch (Katy), Texas; Magnolia, Texas; and Richmond, Texas, are currently under construction. Russo's is expanding rapidly into domestic and international markets.

As Russo's continues to bring its chef-driven concept to new areas, the brand awards franchise opportunities in global markets for qualified individuals who share a passion for fresh, quality food. Stores are custom-built and offer two franchise models: pizza delivery and casual dining. Store size will range from 1,300 sq. ft. to 3,000 sq. ft. Investments range from $295,000 to $950,000.

About Russo's Restaurants

Russo's Restaurants is a franchisor of the casual dining brand Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen. Based in Houston, Russo's comprises a mix of corporate and franchised locations across Texas, Oklahoma, California, and Florida. Russo's has also entered international markets, with locations in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and the UAE. To learn more about Russo's franchise development opportunities, visit https://russosfranchise.com.

Contact Information

Anthony Russo

anthony@nypizzeria.com

346.802.4700

SOURCE: Russo's New York Pizzeria

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760709/Chef-Anthony-Russos-New-York-Pizzeria-Italian-Kitchen-Inks-a-Multi-Unit-Agreement-to-Bring-New-York-Style-Pizza-to-the-Philippines