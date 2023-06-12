Sappi North America: Sappi's Arrio Offers a Superior and Sustainable Laminate Surface

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / With this year's launch of Arrio, Sappi has created a decorative laminate surface solution that delivers remarkable aesthetics, premium haptics, and scratch and fingerprint resistance for high-wear surfaces. Sappi is the only company that provides high-fidelity, 100% replicated textured finished surfaces that are now available in a flat surface, but will ultimately expand to include a 3D texture library.

With its durable acrylic surface, Arrio provides extraordinarily detailed, realistic finished surfaces that will eventually support multiple textures and decor colors, gloss effects, varying depths and visible contrast. Sappi's high-precision manufacturing process generates the exact same surface finish over time without variation or loss of definition. Arrio, which offers a superior surface to conventional melamine in aesthetics and performance, is a perfect solution for decorative and functional surfaces on furniture, work surfaces, kitchen cabinetry and more.

"We are excited to introduce Arrio, which is not a mold that imparts texture, but is the actual finished surface," says Mark Hittie, Director of Release Business Strategy. "Arrio comes from Sappi's spirit and core competence: we make texture, we drive texture. It's another example of Sappi delivering a high-quality and innovative product that outperforms traditional options, reduces cost and opens up a range of possibilities for consumers. We're also proud that Sappi created Arrio with sustainability in mind. The durable acrylic surface extends product lifetime and does not require application or removal of protective film layers, thus reducing manufacturing costs and waste."

Sappi's forward-looking products and textures continue to leverage state-of-the-art technology from its Westbrook Mill in Maine. Sappi has been at the forefront of technological innovation and evolution in the release paper industry with nearly 80 years of experience creating textures.

Unlike surfaces produced with an excimer process, Arrio will offer a uniquely customizable surface texture, including various flat finishes and textures with multiple gloss levels, such as wood or stone designs. The manufacturing process provides 100% consistency, order to order, in texture, gloss, touch and function. Arrio provides a superior solution over existing concepts because of its endless potential for customization. It also provides superior haptics, including super matte, smooth touch and high-color intensity surfaces, and it is suitable for single-radius wrapping applications.

Arrio also offers significantly lower investment costs for glued and pressed finished surfaces due to manufacturers' savings and efficiencies in the handling, shipping and layup processes. Offered initially in a super-matte, fingerprint-resistant and soft-touch texture called Matte Haven on black decor, the Arrio platform will continue to develop with the future addition of texture and decor color options.

